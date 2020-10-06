Good News: Teens Develop App For Dementia Patients; 103-yr-old Skydives; 5 Best Stories

While the challenges of this year don’t seem to end, people are coping up ways to find the ‘gloom in the doom’ from viral social media posts and kind gestures. Since the beginning of this year, unforeseen circumstances of a pandemic, protests, natural disasters have fortunately also paved the way for several inspirational and uplifting incidents. There’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days while also facing the constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene.

To dial down on the ‘negativity’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as cheerful. From Ireland teenagers developing an app for dementia patients to 103-year-old bagging Guinness World Record title for the ‘oldest tandem parachute jump’, these are five best from today.

Ireland Teens Develop App To Help Dementia Patients

Three teenagers from Ireland have developed an app called 'Memory Haven' to help people suffering from dementia, a syndrome that affects memory, thinking process, and the ability to perform everyday tasks. The app recently beat over 1,500 other applications to win a prestigious international technology competition. According to BBC, the app has been developed by Nigerian-Irish teens Rachael Akano, 16, Margaret Akano, 17, and Joy Njekewe, 17.

103-yr-old bags Guinness World Record for 'oldest Tandem Parachute Jump'

A 103-year-old man from the United States recently broke the Guinness World Record title for the ‘oldest tandem parachute jump’. Alfred Al Blaschke jumped from a plane flying at a height of 14,000 feet in order to celebrate his twin grandson’s graduation. As Alfred attempted, succeeded and even simultaneously broke the world record, he proved that anyone at any age can be fearless.

The 103-year-old said he would do it if his grandsons graduated college! 😳 — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) October 3, 2020

Zoo Releases gender reveal clip of 6-week-old panda

The Smithsonian's National Zoo in the United States on October 5 confirmed the gender of its 6 weeks old baby panda who is still unnamed. The gender was revealed after a genetic test using cheek swab was conducted. As per the zoo officials, the birth of the baby panda was considered as ‘a desperately needed bit of happy news’ amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Bloggers raise over $40,000 for former Disney employees

Disney bloggers Sarah and Tom Bricker raised over $40,000 for their local food bank by starting a virtual fundraiser drive after Disney on September 29 announced that it would lay off 28,000 employees in its California-based theme park division due to the prolonged impact of COVID-19. While speaking to The New York Times (NYT), Chairman of Disney Parks Josh D'Amaro had said that this decision seemed the only feasible option.

Chaiwala now becomes a cafe owner

A few years ago, a viral picture of a ‘blue-eyed’ tea maker from Pakistan stormed the internet, after a photographer captured the picture and shared it on social media. The tea maker, whose real name is Arshad Khan, became the talk of the town for his good looks and kept the internet entertained for several months. However, four years later, Arshad Khan is once again on the trend list, as he recently opened his own café in Islamabad, Pakistan. Take a look:

