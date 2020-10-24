Last Updated:

Giraffe Throws A Rhinoceros Off Guard With A Strong Kick In The Face; Watch Shocking Video

Giraffe video shows the animal trying to fend off a Rhinoceros by kicking it straight in the face in this astonishing video. Read ahead to watch it

Giraffe

A video was recently shared by a user where a rhinoceros was seen getting kicked in its face by a giraffe. This video was shared by several users who found the brawl between the two animals unique. They expressed their amusement after watching the video and even praised the Giraffe for its swift action. 

Giraffe video shows Rhinoceros getting kicked in the face 

The user shared the video which began with the Rhinoceros approaching the Giraffe. However, Giraffes are known to kick in any direction and therefore the Giraffe used this to his advantage by striking a strong blow straight on the face of the Rhinoceros. As the Giraffe video continued, the Rhinoceros could be seen fleeing from the scene as it got visibly frightened after it took a string blow straight to its face.

After watching the animal video, followers of the user were stunned to see the marvel of nature. Rhinoceros are known to be quiet strong in nature with their horns giving them an added advantage. However, watching a tall giraffe kick such a strong creature came as a shock to everyone who watched the video at first. They wrote in the comments how thrilling the video was and how surprised they were to see the marvel of nature.

The user who shared the video wrote a caption in his tweet mentioning that the kick from the Giraffe will be something that the Rhinoceros will always remember. The user then mentioned that a giraffe can actually kick in any direction and thus that’s the reason the animal managed to fend off the Rhinoceros. He then asked his followers to guess which animal has the strongest kick in the world without googling for the answers and therefore a number of users began giving out answers to the tweet. However, netizens were simply shocked by the sheer strength of the giraffe to fend off a strong attacking Rhinoceros off from his space.

