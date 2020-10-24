Giraffe Throws A Rhinoceros Off Guard With A Strong Kick In The Face; Watch Shocking Video

A video was recently shared by a user where a rhinoceros was seen getting kicked in its face by a giraffe. This video was shared by several users who found the brawl between the two animals unique. They expressed their amusement after watching the video and even praised the Giraffe for its swift action.

Giraffe video shows Rhinoceros getting kicked in the face

The user shared the video which began with the Rhinoceros approaching the Giraffe. However, Giraffes are known to kick in any direction and therefore the Giraffe used this to his advantage by striking a strong blow straight on the face of the Rhinoceros. As the Giraffe video continued, the Rhinoceros could be seen fleeing from the scene as it got visibly frightened after it took a string blow straight to its face.

The kick that the rhinoceros will remember for life...

Do you know that a giraffe can kick in any direction?



And can u guess which animal has the strongest kick in the world? No google please. pic.twitter.com/tHjX7WsiQh — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 22, 2020

After watching the animal video, followers of the user were stunned to see the marvel of nature. Rhinoceros are known to be quiet strong in nature with their horns giving them an added advantage. However, watching a tall giraffe kick such a strong creature came as a shock to everyone who watched the video at first. They wrote in the comments how thrilling the video was and how surprised they were to see the marvel of nature.

I think this one was gentle! I have seen the Nat Geo footage in which a pride of lions was trying to bring down a fully grown giraffe and giraffe was kicking the lions ruthlessly! — Gaurav Bhanderi (@GauravBee) October 22, 2020

Don't under estimate a lean guy 😂😂😂 https://t.co/OpxZVVdLuO — Deepak Thapliyal (@dypakthapliyal) October 22, 2020

There’s an old English Saying- Ghosts of Laath, Nott Listening to Baat! https://t.co/5UIFYm74mL — Adv. Naveen Chomal (@NaveenChomal) October 22, 2020

The user who shared the video wrote a caption in his tweet mentioning that the kick from the Giraffe will be something that the Rhinoceros will always remember. The user then mentioned that a giraffe can actually kick in any direction and thus that’s the reason the animal managed to fend off the Rhinoceros. He then asked his followers to guess which animal has the strongest kick in the world without googling for the answers and therefore a number of users began giving out answers to the tweet. However, netizens were simply shocked by the sheer strength of the giraffe to fend off a strong attacking Rhinoceros off from his space.

I think horse deserve 2nd most strongest kick — husenasab alundi (@AlundiHusenasab) October 22, 2020

Sir I think the ans is zebra ..tell the right one if I'm wrong — Rk (@Rk24976166) October 22, 2020

I guess , Kangaroo has the strongest kick. Didnt google. — Gambheera (@CapitanSerieux) October 22, 2020

Giraffe's kick is the strongest i guess.... Have seen lions got killed by this on natgeo — Prasun Bowade 🐅🐘🦏 (@prasun004) October 22, 2020

