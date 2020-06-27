Girl Feeds Dog With Her Hands In Adorable Video, Netizens Laud Her 'act Of Kindness'

An adorable video of a little girl feeding the German Shepherd with her hands has won hearts on the internet. Shared on Instagram by the page Street dogs of Bombay, the post portrays how when the kids are taught to be compassionate, they can treat the animals right. “The upcoming generations are the future, if we teach them kindness, compassion, and empathy for animals we would certainly control any animal abuse ahead,” the caption of the post read.

In the clip, which is now being circulated widely, a little girl can be seen holding a bowl with rice in it, and beside her, a huge pet German Shepherd is seated. The girl uses her hands to take some amount of rice and feeds it to her pet canine in a portrayal of “pure compassion”. The dog eats his food as it gazes across the street. The duo presumably is sitting outside on the porch of their house.

“The basic we can try to teach children is to feed animals and try to make them communicate with them. Adding on children can learn values of responsibility, love, and caring,” the post further elaborated. It highlighted the need of imparting the right values to the current generation and the reformation of the obsolete laws for animal cruelties. It said that the kids must not be taught to treat the animals as inferior, which largely, is a part of the problem. “If we want to coexist, nurture species and protect our animals, then we need to start from the roots. And the best would be preparing our young ones with the feeling of empathy towards animals,” it said.

Read: Elephant Painting Self-portrait Has Internet Divided, Netizens Say 'stop Animal Cruelty'

Read: Moose Frolics Underneath Sprinkler To Cool Off In Summer, Netizens Say 'Family Outing'

"What a wonderful post," netizens say

The post ended with a question that triggered a huge response in the comments section. “What you think? Will this be effective and one of the ways to ahead protect our animals?” it read. “What a wonderful post to see first thing in the morning this is how the kids should be taught to treat these gorgeous animals,” wrote a user, appreciating the meaningful post and the kid’s behaviour towards the animal. “Awesome,” said another, while several Instagram users poured hearts on the video.

Read: Video Of Rocky Iguana Relishing Banana Breaks Internet, Netizens All Hearts

Read: Video: Rescued Lion Cub Hugs Caretaker Lovingly, Netizens All Hearts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.