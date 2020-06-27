Moose Frolics Underneath Sprinkler To Cool Off In Summer, Netizens Say 'Family Outing'

An eyewitness caught a “cute "moment on camera, as he captured a moose that frolicked underneath a sprinkler on the nook of a garage to cool itself on a hot day during the summer weather, while its calves stood at a distance, watching. Shared on Twitter by the page Welcome to Nature, the 44-second footage viewed nearly 56,000 times features a moment when the Moose candidly stopped by to cool off through a sprinkler as it knelt with its face on the water jutting out. The calves all stood around and waited for their mother as she bathed and played in the sprinkler for several minutes enjoying the coolness of water in the summer’s heat.

“The kids are like Moooooooom, can we go? The weird two-leggeds are staring at us,” said a commenter, jokingly. “Um. I wouldn’t be so close to a mama moose. Let alone, my kid. Watch through the windows,” wrote another, pointing out at the people in the vicinity. “Big girl, just needed some water...two kids, over by the tree, just hanging out,” said the third, amused. “Nothing unusual. Just a large moose on your lawn...” wrote the fourth, sarcastically. Another, literally wanting to move home to have beautiful sightings such as these wrote, “Where do y'all live cuz I wanna move there,” as he inquired what neighbourhood that was.

It was a sunny day.. pic.twitter.com/pjLZ1gmBU6 — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) June 26, 2020

What a sight ❤️❤️ — Rajesh D'souza (@rajracing19) June 26, 2020

HOW TO GIVE YOUR MOOSE A BATH! — Tammy (@tv_tammy) June 27, 2020

adorable twins...... — Bookworm/aka Eeyore (@ONCEMORE2) June 26, 2020

FAMILY OUTING 👍🤗😋🎀💖😎 — Nermton (@nermton) June 27, 2020

Wow - with twins along, no less. — imsent👑😼🖤 (@imsent) June 26, 2020

Mamma moose wants water, mamma moose gets water!Che bella — domo7101 (@domo71012) June 27, 2020

OMG! Love it! — My2Chis (@my2_chis) June 26, 2020

Tiny moose calf charging at the sprinkler

The sight of Moose at the homeowner’s sprinklers is not an unusual one, as many such instances have been reported wherein the Moose were spotted about the gushing water. They ran back and forth through the sprinklers while onlookers captured the moments. Last month, from a fair distance, a homeowner recorded a tiny moose calf charging at the sprinkler repeatedly trying to capture his mother’s attention to accompany him in the bathing. The baby Moose beat the summer heat in the supervision of his ‘Moose Momma’ cooling-off and drenching in the sprinkler at a random home’s backyard.

