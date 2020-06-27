Video Of Rocky Iguana Relishing Banana Breaks Internet, Netizens All Hearts

Although many species of lizards live on hard-to-provide food like frozen rodents, a video of a rocky Cuban Iguana fond of its fruits has surprised the internet. Shared on Instagram on Jay Prehistoric Pets handle, the clip shows an arboreal lizard that abruptly sprints outside its glass enclosure to chomp on the banana offered by its handler and founder of the pet center Jay Brewe.

“Ivan sure does love his bananas. I guess you could say he goes bananas for bananas. He’s a Cuban iguana and not only does he like bananas but he likes all sorts of fruits. He’s also supposed to like his greens but he gets a little spoiled sometimes,” the post read. Further, it can be made out how fond of the bananas the Iguana is as the Prehensile tailed creature brims with excitement at the mere sight of it. “Ivan...Ivan...goodness gracious,” wrote a commenter, astonished. “ I use to eat greens all day with my iguana,” wrote another, reminded of their pet lizard. “He was so fast,” noticed the third commenter, pointing at how promptly the reptile ingested the fruit without the second thought.

Several creatures breeding in center

Jay Brewe has posted several such amazing videos of creatures breeding in his center. “Way too much fun but animals are pretty cool in every kind colour and shape," he wrote on one of the videos of the Macau parrots as they fed in the Australian reptile park. In one other post, he can be seen standing next to an older frill-necked lizard, as he wrote that the lizard “does have a little attitude and his bark (or should I say frill) is definitely bigger than his bite,” adding, “This guy is super old and has lived at the reptile zoo for years, but still has plenty of energy to get riled up and show off that frill.” Brewe could also be seen holding a gigantic Darth Gator and another huge iguana named Jolley green that caught the internet users off guard.

