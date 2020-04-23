'Zoom' Gone Wrong Memes Leave Internet In Stitches, Check The Funniest Ones

Due to the ongoing social distancing protocols, zoom app has become vital for interaction and business, however, some of the funny memes on Twitter about the epic failures on the video conferencing app has got the internet rolling in the aisles. Several comical memes posted by the users on Twitter demonstrates their experience about when things did not go well on Zoom. From forgetting to wear pants during office meetings to conducting long grooming sessions before turning the camera on for the chat has all sparked laughter online.

me trying to stay sane during this quarantine through nothing but zoom memes but greatly failing pic.twitter.com/SrwuJXhic8 — NYU Memes for Slightly Bankrupt Teens (@nyumfsbt) March 14, 2020

Hilarious 'zoom' meme trend

In one of the memes, a user shared he wrote that Zoom classes usually go fine until one of the friend sends SpongeBob and one has to turn their camera off, speaking in context to one of the viral memes about zoom camera. “I can't laugh about zack fair gongaga meme im on camera in this zoom call and I'm the only one on camera he will notice,” wrote another user laughing about one other famous meme trending on twitter. “Since being in quarantine, my camera roll is full of coronavirus memes, zoom meeting backgrounds”, wrote the third user on twitter.

is this what sorority zoom calls are like pic.twitter.com/iN1x2mvDaV — NYU Memes for Slightly Bankrupt Teens (@nyumfsbt) April 18, 2020

when you’ve been invited to zero (0) Zoom calls pic.twitter.com/TeibpDufFh — Art House Memes (@arthausmemes) April 19, 2020

Parr fam goes hard in the paint for Zoom memes. pic.twitter.com/EuPp4u4Mad — Sam Parr ⚪️ (@theSamParr) March 30, 2020

from Zoom Memes for Self Quaranteens: pic.twitter.com/tDqYLYWzHm — EZ (@ama_zheng) March 31, 2020

I’m enjoying Zoom memes. This is one of my favorites so far. pic.twitter.com/5RZVqgi7WQ — Marc Eliot Stein (@asheresque) April 3, 2020

you when that one kid in the zoom class reminds everyone and the teacher that they need to turn on the camera pic.twitter.com/RcJDLXNdol — ya (@UrReactionMemes) April 23, 2020

