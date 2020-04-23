Video: Monkey Dances With Joy While Taking Bath, Netizens In Splits

What’s Viral

With over 11.5k views and over 1k likes, the video was admired by the users who called the jovial monkey “cute”, as it dances happily while enjoying his bath.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Monkey

A heart-warming video of a monkey dancing while taking a bath during the summers has mesmerized the internet. Shared by the Indian forest officer, Sunanta Nanda, the 15 second clip shows an exalted monkey bathing, splashing water and encircling inside the tub like it is his first time experiencing it. The forest officer wrote in the caption when one’s favourite past time is a bath, the monkey would be the example of how excited they can get while sharing the clip. 

Video goes viral

With over 11.5k views and over 1k likes, the video was admired by the users who called the jovial monkey “cute”. While some users made the laughter emoji on the hilarious reaction of the monkey bathing, the others pointed out that the monkey was replicating how they behaved when they took shower after a week. That sparked further laughter on the internet. Many appreciated the choice of the background score for the video. “And a lovely background music score,” wrote a user. “Seems like his GF accepted its proposal,” wrote another jokingly.” Oh I love the song as well,” wrote the third.

Read: Tic Tac Toe Challenge: Dogs, Fishes And Other Pets Play With Their Humans

Read: Video: Alligator Ransacks Family's Backyard In South Carolina, Netizens Terrified

Read: Dog Plays Dead To Avoid Returning Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Read: Video Of Dog Interrupting Owner's Handstand Leaves Netizens In Splits, Here's The Twist

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories