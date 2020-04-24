US: Girl Gets Stuck In Washing Machine During Hide & Seek Game, Fire Dept Comes To Rescue

‘Kids will be kids’ said the aunt of an 18-year-old girl who got stuck in a washing machine while playing a game of hide-and-seek at home. The US teen, Amari Dancy, was playing with her cousins when she decided to hide in the washing machine which later required a fire department rescue. The incident was captured on camera by Amari’s aunt who had a good laugh after her poor decision.

‘Scary but funny’

While speaking to an international media outlet, Amari said that she had decided to hide in the washing machine as she already had hid underneath the bed and in the closet. When she got stuck one of her cousins reportedly alerted the adults, after which the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue arrived at her home in Woodbridge, Virginia. In the above video, one can see the firefighters wearing masks while rescuing the girl.

According to an international media outlet, the emergency department was able to remove the top of the washing machine and make enough space to pull the 18-year-old out without injury. Amari reportedly said that she was ‘really worried’ to see if they were going to get her out or not. The teenager added that she just wanted to be out of there.

Meanwhile, the aunt called the whole incident ‘pretty embarrassing’ for Amari. However, she added that the family and the first responders had a ‘laugh out of it’.

Social media also couldn’t control their laughter after watching Amari being stuck in the washing machine. One Instagram user wrote, “Can't stop laughing every time I sèe this,” while another user added, “I felt the pain in her knees rubbing against the walls on the washer when they were pulling”. “Scary but funny. Lol,” added another.

