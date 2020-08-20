Gmail Down Memes Flood Twitter After Server Outage, Netizens Call It '2020 Effect'

Gmail and other important Google services seem to be down for many people across the globe. Thousands of netizens recently took to Twitter to complain about Gmail and Google Docs, claiming that multiple Google services were either completely down or not working properly. Most people complaining about these issues are unable to send attachments via Gmail, however, for some netizens, all Google services are completely unusable.

Down Detector, a massively popular website tracker claims that Google services have been down since 1:16 AM EDT. Gmail's official Twitter account even responded to concerned netizens and mentioned that it was investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. Netizens on Twitter soon started sharing amusing memes online, mocking Gmail for its unexpected service problems.

People flood twitter with hilarious memes in response to Google service outage

Gmail is down for more than an hour. Can't send attachments. Aaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhh#Gmail #gmaildown pic.twitter.com/hQSMNizX3K — Sourav Bhunia (@souravbhunia415) August 20, 2020

#gmaildown just when I needed to send an important email and attachment ðŸ¤¦ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸@Google @gmail pls send help pic.twitter.com/dFznXmBwTR — Elentari (@Elentari20) August 20, 2020

#Gmail

Last day of submitting documents for College admissions and then I got to know #GmailDown today : pic.twitter.com/SQHVJDh0u2 — ðŸ†ðŸ…¸ðŸ†‚ðŸ…·ðŸ…°ðŸ…±ðŸ…· âŸ (@rishabh_memes) August 20, 2020

This is the second time this year that Google has suffered a massive outage of all their services. Back in July 2020, Indian users of Google faced several issues with Gmail and were unable to send any mail or attachment for hours. Even back then, hundreds of users went to social media to share memes and complain about Google's outage.

This time, Google's outage seems to be a worldwide problem affecting multiple countries. While some users are still able to access their Gmail, they are unable to send any attachments via the service. For some users, Google Docs and sheets also seem to be unavailable. According to the website tracking service Down Detector, around 62 per cent of all Google users worldwide are currently facing issues with Gmail and other Google services.

According to Down Detector, there might be an issue with Google Cloud, as this problem seems to be affecting almost all Google services. Australia and Japan are two other countries that are facing major issues with Gmail and other Google services. Down Detector has also provided a detailed map of all the countries and areas that are currently facing a Gmail outage. Google Meet, Google Drive, and Google Chat are also not working properly right now for many users.

