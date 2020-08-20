Gmail Down Memes Flood Twitter After Server Outage, Netizens Call It '2020 Effect'

Gmail and other important Google services seem to be down for many people across the globe. Thousands of netizens recently took to Twitter to complain about Gmail and Google Docs, claiming that multiple Google services were either completely down or not working properly. Most people complaining about these issues are unable to send attachments via Gmail, however, for some netizens, all Google services are completely unusable.
Down Detector, a massively popular website tracker claims that Google services have been down since 1:16 AM EDT. Gmail's official Twitter account even responded to concerned netizens and mentioned that it was investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. Netizens on Twitter soon started sharing amusing memes online, mocking Gmail for its unexpected service problems.
PC: @BeyoungFolks #gmaildown #gmail— Kawaii_Myra (@myra_kawaii) August 20, 2020
2020 ne isse bhi nhi choda pic.twitter.com/Gw9Dvn81B2
It's not Google, it's 2020.#gmaildown #gmailnotworking— Shivam Sethi (@shivams2201) August 20, 2020
Gmail is down for more than an hour. Can't send attachments. Aaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhh#Gmail #gmaildown pic.twitter.com/hQSMNizX3K— Sourav Bhunia (@souravbhunia415) August 20, 2020
#gmaildown— The BNW group (@bnw_sp) August 20, 2020
Meanwhile public: pic.twitter.com/6gdbpCRUsZ
Gamil to people right NoW#Gmai #gmaildown pic.twitter.com/jQeDleI5Jc— AYUSH KUMAR (@AYUSHKU77639947) August 20, 2020
After seeing people tweeting about #GmailDown— ð‘¬ð’“. ð‘·ð’‚ð’“ð’•ð’‰ ð‘»ð’“ð’Šð’—ð’†ð’…ð’Š (@paakkoAmdavadii) August 20, 2020
Le #Gmail to public be like : pic.twitter.com/U9DWC0JfSs
#gmaildown just when I needed to send an important email and attachment ðŸ¤¦ðŸ»â™€ï¸@Google @gmail pls send help pic.twitter.com/dFznXmBwTR— Elentari (@Elentari20) August 20, 2020
Spending time on twitter since #gmail is down.#gmail #gmaildown pic.twitter.com/2FZ3oXvDTq— Gaurav Neema (@gaurav_neema) August 20, 2020
#Gmail— ðŸ†ðŸ…¸ðŸ†‚ðŸ…·ðŸ…°ðŸ…±ðŸ…· âŸ (@rishabh_memes) August 20, 2020
Last day of submitting documents for College admissions and then I got to know #GmailDown today : pic.twitter.com/SQHVJDh0u2
Waiting for my email to be sent via @gmail #gmaildown pic.twitter.com/iX9t3PQHh9— Andrea Holle (@AndreaSnowflake) August 20, 2020
This is the second time this year that Google has suffered a massive outage of all their services. Back in July 2020, Indian users of Google faced several issues with Gmail and were unable to send any mail or attachment for hours. Even back then, hundreds of users went to social media to share memes and complain about Google's outage.
This time, Google's outage seems to be a worldwide problem affecting multiple countries. While some users are still able to access their Gmail, they are unable to send any attachments via the service. For some users, Google Docs and sheets also seem to be unavailable. According to the website tracking service Down Detector, around 62 per cent of all Google users worldwide are currently facing issues with Gmail and other Google services.
According to Down Detector, there might be an issue with Google Cloud, as this problem seems to be affecting almost all Google services. Australia and Japan are two other countries that are facing major issues with Gmail and other Google services. Down Detector has also provided a detailed map of all the countries and areas that are currently facing a Gmail outage. Google Meet, Google Drive, and Google Chat are also not working properly right now for many users.
