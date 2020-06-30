Video Of Baby Stingrays Wiggling Their Tiny Feet Leaves Netizens In Awe | Watch

An adorable video of baby stingrays with little pink faces and wiggling ‘feet’ has taken over the internet. Shared on Twitter by ‘Back to nature’ on June 30, the short clip of the ‘little guys’ has left several netizens in awe. According to reports, the video was shot back in 2010 at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, Oregon.

In the clip, one can see two baby stingrays swimming and ‘dancing’ around. While some internet users believe that the baby stingrays are wiggling their ‘feet’ in the video, well, spoiler alert, they are their pelvic fins and not ‘tiny dancing feet’. From ‘pokemon’ to believing that human came out of the ocean million years ago, netizens can’t get over the ‘phenomenal’ video.

Baby Stingrays and tiny feets pic.twitter.com/mX8En4E0n5 — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) June 30, 2020

Netizens in awe

Since shared, the short-clip has been viewed over 11,000 times and received thousands of likes. While some said that the stingrays look like ‘Jirachi’, others wrote, ‘adorable’. One internet user also added that the ‘cute’ video made her ‘smile’. “Oh my god, they have little paws!” added another.

I have NEVER seen this before, its truly amazing and made me very happy 👍❤️ how amazing is the natural world? Love it 😊 — Natasha (@GloriaBear01) June 30, 2020

we finally have the explanation: where do humans come from?

they came out of the ocean millions of years ago when they were just rays!

attest to their tremendous adaptation😁 — De.Zest.poire2022 (@Personn97235700) June 30, 2020

aw

to be a baby stingray with tiny feet.... — 🍄 Psy-Tripper🍄 (@TrippyTaoist) June 30, 2020

Today's morning smile..They look so happy:) — Sherry Draun (@SherryPie55) June 30, 2020

Why this not a Pokémon — Kanaan (@qashour) June 30, 2020

