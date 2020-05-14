'Dosa Ballebaaz': Literal Translation Of Batter On Packet Leaves Netizens In Splits

A picture of the literal translation on the packet of Dosa batter has sparked laughter on the internet. Shared by a user named Harpreet on microblogging site Twitter, the picture has left netizens in stitches as the blue coloured pack with “Idly Dosa Batter” written on it, translated lines into “Idly Dosa Ballebaaz” in Hindi and one other regional language. Quick to notice, the user shared the photo captioned damn, you google translator, which led netizens to share some similar literal translations in the comments sections.

Netizens share literal translations photos

With over 689 likes, the pictures is being widely circulated across social media as internet users share funny photos with literal substitute for words in Hindi. A user shared a picture of a south Indian banner that translated “mess” into literal Hindi term “dirt”. Another user corrected him with a comment “Gandagi is the surname”, sparking more laughter. “It just means GOOGLE has hired women (they relate to IDLI DOSA more) MICROSOFT has hired men (they can only relate to CRICKET),” wrote the third user. “If the batter is ballebaaz - then the battery should be artillery barrage no? What would barrage be? Legal drinking age?” wrote the fourth.

Please dont blame sunder picchai... Blame Satya Nadella pic.twitter.com/PuXim5UQ4m — saytu (@paradarami) May 14, 2020

Bas yehi baaki tha pic.twitter.com/SBDHNZgx5x — Lockdown 4.0 👍🏻 (@mangoman79) May 13, 2020

I just tweeted abt languages... And I see this now 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Dhirren (@Dhirren9) May 13, 2020

Nah!! This is Bing not Google Translator !! 🙋‍♂️ — Ravish Bharti💙💙 (@ravishbharti) May 13, 2020

what if I am a bowler? what do I eat then? — Nannu (@NPC8763) May 13, 2020

Banda ab bats khayega 😱😱😱😱 — Abhilegend (@abhilegend000) May 13, 2020

@vivekzion isko bolte translation 🤣 — Ameya Pawaskar (@ameyapawaskar) May 13, 2020

😂😂 — Trupti Patel (@TruptiP62637202) May 14, 2020

