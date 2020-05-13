Sania Mirza's 'relatable' TikTok Video Leaves Netizens In Splits; Watch

Ever since Sania Mirza joined the video-sharing platform, TikTok, she has been entertaining her followers with hilarious clips. From beauty filters to taking up plank challenges, the 33-year-old tennis star has more than two million likes on her page. Sania recently also delighted her fans with another video which is surely relatable for those who hate waking up in the morning.

In the video, one can see Sania lip-synching to a popular audio clip. While standing on her balcony early in the morning, she seemingly comes across a person running on the road. She then asks the ‘person’ if someone is chasing him, however, the ‘person’ is out on a run. Her disbelief at the fact that someone could be running at 7am in the morning left her followers in splits.

READ: Sania Mirza Recalls Playing Mixed Doubles In 2014 With 'freak' Roger Federer

The tennis star shared the video on TikTok with a caption, “Nope.. Not a morning person”.

Since being shared, the video has received more than 100 comments and nearly 4,908 hearts on the video-sharing platform.

READ: Man Asks For 'Sania Mirza Trousers' In Funny TikTok Video Amid COVID, Tennis Star Reacts

Sania Mirza wins Fed Cup Award

While internet users were amused by her TikTok video, the tennis star recently also bagged India’s maiden Fed Cup Heart Award. The former doubles world no. 1 won the award in the Asia/Oceania category with over 10,000 votes out of the total 16,985 votes by virtue of online voting by fans. Soon after the announcement of her rather convincing win, Sania also confirmed that she will be donating the $2000 prize money to Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund which in the current climate will be to aid the fight against Coronavirus.

Accepting the award, Sania Mirza said, "It’s an honour to win the Fed Cup Heart Award as the first Indian. I dedicate this award to the entire country and to all my fans and thank everyone for voting for me. I hope to bring more laurels to the country in the future. I want to donate the money that I get from this award to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as the world is going through very difficult times with the virus”.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan, Sania Mirza & More Team Up For Motivational Track 'Guzar Jaayega'

READ: Sania Mirza Helps Raise ₹1.25 Crore For Daily Wage Workers, Widows And Single Mothers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.