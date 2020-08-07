Golden Retriever Greets Window Cleaner With Stuffed Toy; Video Melts Hearts

Dogs are one of the most social animals and testifying for the same is a video clip which shows a golden retriever greeting a window cleaner. It was shared on Instagram by page run in Dog’s own name Arnie Pawlmer and shares moments from the pooch's daily life. The brief video shows the pooch trying to befriend the window cleaner at the other side of the glass.

Shot in Manhattan, New York, the clip features Arnie sitting on a couch as he sees the window cleaner from the other side of the glass. Further in the clip, the pooch could be seen holding his stuffed toy tiger in the mouth so as to show it to the cleaner. In addition, the dog even tries to play with the man as the latter continues to work.

'Hey that's me'

Arnie's empathetic gesture has won everybody's heart on the internet with the video racking up over 84,800 likes. In addtion to that, it has also collected a variety of comments from his admirers. One user wrote, “So cute! Can we please repost this? Giving you credit for sure! “ while another asked, “Maybe a weird question but does that glass door open without any barriers on like the 6th floor?” The clip also caught the eye of the glass cleaner who wrote, “Hey that’s me! Thank for the video I love your dog” Yet another comment read, “This is superrrrr cute..gosh u made my day Arnie."

Read: Man Builds Wooden Cabin For Pet Dog, Adorable Video Wins Internet | Watch

Read: Pet Dogs Ride Motorbike Around The City, Netizens Say 'they're Having The Best Life'

Read: WATCH: Sushant Singh's Dog Fudge Coming Out Of Grief At Sister's Home; 1st Dog With Ankita

Read: Ananya Panday Shares Glimpse Of Her Petting Sessions & Cuddles With Her Dog; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.