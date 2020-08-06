Man Builds Wooden Cabin For Pet Dog, Adorable Video Wins Internet | Watch

A video of a wooden cabin has gone viral on social media. The special thing about this cabin is that it has been built for a pet dog. Reports suggest that the video was first uploaded in the year 2019 on Facebook. However, it has now resurfaced on Reddit.

The 'dog cabin'

The video starts when an adorable wooden cabin is being shown for a pet dog named Maya. The cabin has been built by her owner David, who is also the owner of Connolly, an architecture firm. The video also shows Maya coming out of the little door of her cabin. The video has been captioned as, “This is Maya. Her owner built her a luxury log cabin”.

Netizens are in complete awe of the video. The video has managed to gather 108K upvotes and 1.6K comments. Netizens also took over to the comment section to express their love for Maya. While few think that the dog house is extremely costly, others think this is a steal. Few people also said that they want to go inside and see.

This is not the first time that a dog has gained so much attention from netizens. Few days back, a video posted on Twitter showed pet dogs enjoying their ride along with their hooman on a motorbike. Posted by former Basketball player Rex Chapman, the 49-second video showcases the pooches named Biscuit and Waffles on a fun ride around the city.

Originally posted by a page ‘Buitengebieden’, the short clip showed Biscuit and Waffles sitting in the sidecar of a motobike while their hooman drives it around the city. Both the pooches could be seen wearing pink coloured glasses. The wholesome video also highlights the curiously of the golden retriever Waffles who could be seen constantly checking things around.

