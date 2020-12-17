Last Updated:

'Good As Hell': Boston Healthcare Workers Break Into Dance To Celebrate Vaccine Arrival

Healthcare workers at a Boston hospital broke into a celebratory dance after receiving their first doses of coronavirus vaccine; video takes internet by storm.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
COVID-19

Healthcare workers at a Boston hospital broke into a celebratory dance after receiving their first doses of coronavirus vaccine. The video, which shows health care workers from the Boston Medical Centre (BMC) dancing to Lizzo’s vibrant ‘Good as Hell’, has taken the internet by storm. Kate Walsh, president and CEO of BMC, shared the clip featuring the frontline employees grooving outside the hospital. 

The clip, which was initially shared on the hospital’s TikTok account, shows the doctors and nurses wearing face masks, shields and scrubs. While sharing the video, Walsh wrote that the team has been working to safely and equitably distribute the vaccines to their fellow front line workers. She added that they were cheered on by their friends, while also celebrating the arrival of the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccines. 

READ: Video: Guitarist And 'pianist Cat' Play A Musical Duet, Netizens 'want To Buy The CD'

Since shared, the video has received over four million views. Internet users reacted to the clip with similar joy. While one user wrote, “We badly needed a tiny glimmer of hope to keep us going,” another added, “So wonderful to see this level of joy and gratitude”. Several users also hailed the frontline employees as “heroes” and others added, “I’m so happy there’s a light at the end of the tunnel for you all, for all of us, thank you for what you do”. “That is so fun! Thank you, for all you have been doing to keep us safe. We continue to cheer you on from a safe distance,” added fourth. 

READ: Turkish City Terrified By Lambs, Sheep And Goat; Netizens Say They're 'reclaiming Streets'

READ: Recap 2020: 10 Memes That Left The Internet In Splits In 2020

US' COVID vaccination campaign 

Meanwhile, according to USA Today, health care workers in Massachusetts, who are doing direct and COVID-facing care, will be the first recipients of the vaccine. The coronavirus vaccines are being distributed nationwide, as frontline health care and long-term facility workers are among the first to be inoculated. In some states, such as Tennessee, the vaccines will, however, not arrive until later this week. 

As Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine candidate is also 94 per cent safe, it has paved the way for US emergency authorisation. Moderna could become the second vaccine to be allowed in the United States. If approved by the team of experts and the FDA’s vaccine chief, shipments of the second vaccine could begin within 24 hours. Last week, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Defense (DoD) had secured an additional 100 million doses of COVID-19 mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate from Moderna.

READ: 'I’d Love To Have A Present': 9-year-old Girl's Hilarious Letter To Santa Wins Internet

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND