'Good As Hell': Boston Healthcare Workers Break Into Dance To Celebrate Vaccine Arrival

Healthcare workers at a Boston hospital broke into a celebratory dance after receiving their first doses of coronavirus vaccine. The video, which shows health care workers from the Boston Medical Centre (BMC) dancing to Lizzo’s vibrant ‘Good as Hell’, has taken the internet by storm. Kate Walsh, president and CEO of BMC, shared the clip featuring the frontline employees grooving outside the hospital.

The clip, which was initially shared on the hospital’s TikTok account, shows the doctors and nurses wearing face masks, shields and scrubs. While sharing the video, Walsh wrote that the team has been working to safely and equitably distribute the vaccines to their fellow front line workers. She added that they were cheered on by their friends, while also celebrating the arrival of the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccines.

Why I love my job ⁦@The_BMC⁩ ! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XfrIthFIY5 — Kate Walsh (@KateWalshCEO) December 14, 2020

Since shared, the video has received over four million views. Internet users reacted to the clip with similar joy. While one user wrote, “We badly needed a tiny glimmer of hope to keep us going,” another added, “So wonderful to see this level of joy and gratitude”. Several users also hailed the frontline employees as “heroes” and others added, “I’m so happy there’s a light at the end of the tunnel for you all, for all of us, thank you for what you do”. “That is so fun! Thank you, for all you have been doing to keep us safe. We continue to cheer you on from a safe distance,” added fourth.

Front line med workers have every right to celebrate and if some viral joy helps Americans realize that vaccines are the path forward then more the better. Thank you all for your service and for the smiles the dance brings. — Sarah Rosen Wartell (@swartell) December 15, 2020

Why is this making me cry? 😭 pic.twitter.com/DjREuIcx43 — Caroline J Kistin MD (@CJKistinMD) December 14, 2020

Thanks for sharing. While the worst is still not over, and after so many colleagues, coworkers and patients’ lives tragically lost (and so many still suffering), this video nicely captures the amazing HCW’s resilience. We badly needed a tiny glimmer of hope to keep us going. — Francisco J Soto, MD, MS (@FranciscoSotoMD) December 15, 2020

This video and reaction has been my favorite “moment” since receiving the vaccine. Made me tear up to see my co workers so excited. There is reason to celebrate! — David Twitchell (@TwitchellDavid) December 15, 2020

I have watch this on a loop > 10 times. This is EXACTLY what we all needed. 💗🎶 — Dr. LeiaRx (she/her) (@LeiaRx) December 15, 2020

Amazing !! Well deserved for all the hard work the bmc staff have done throughout the pandemic ! 😊 and glad they haven’t lost the ability to throw a good party 🎉 — Elliott Brea MD, PhD (@EJBrea) December 15, 2020

Oh this made me happy cry. Thank you to all working at the hospitals. And thank you for showing us we can and need to have a moment to dance and find joy! — Jenn (@Jenn_maitri) December 14, 2020

After nine months of facing pure hell daily these workers deserve every second of this! Bravo! Keep on dancing! ✌️💕 — UnDeniably : Joe Won (@SantivaChic) December 15, 2020

US' COVID vaccination campaign

Meanwhile, according to USA Today, health care workers in Massachusetts, who are doing direct and COVID-facing care, will be the first recipients of the vaccine. The coronavirus vaccines are being distributed nationwide, as frontline health care and long-term facility workers are among the first to be inoculated. In some states, such as Tennessee, the vaccines will, however, not arrive until later this week.

As Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine candidate is also 94 per cent safe, it has paved the way for US emergency authorisation. Moderna could become the second vaccine to be allowed in the United States. If approved by the team of experts and the FDA’s vaccine chief, shipments of the second vaccine could begin within 24 hours. Last week, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Defense (DoD) had secured an additional 100 million doses of COVID-19 mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate from Moderna.

