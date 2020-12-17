Turkish City Terrified By Lambs, Sheep And Goat; Netizens Say They're 'reclaiming Streets'

A turkish town was left completely terrified when a gang of sheeps, lambs and goats took over the streets. The herd had five animals, which included, three lambs, a goat and a sheep. A Twitter handle termed as ‘@nevsehir_bel’, shared a CCTV footage of the incident that took place, leaving the netizens into complete splits.

The video is a compilation of CCTV footage from various locations. The video begins with the white furred creature walking towards two people as they run away, completely scared. As the video progresses, we see the gang take over the entire road and run here and there. In the middle of the video, the white furred creature can also be seen trying to attack a man as he hits it using its hand. The gang can be seen trying to terrorize people at various locations. In the background, we can hear Cem Karaka’s song playing. The caption of the video says, “We have been captured by 1 sheep, 1 goat, 3 lambs”.

1 koyun,1 keçi, 3 kuzu tarafından esir alınmış bulunmaktayız.... pic.twitter.com/hZWmMMj9U8 — Nevşehir Belediyesi (@nevsehir_bel) December 14, 2020

Netizens make hilarious remarks

Amused by the video, netizens took over the comment section. Making a hilarious remark, one user wrote, "You have not given a license to their exact barns ... You have not accepted the precedent accounts, you have asked for a parking garage ... I am on this issue ..". Another person wrote, "Now approach the door slowly with your hands on your head, you have the right not to speak, everything you say is as evidence against you ...". The video has managed to gather 2.7 million views. Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. One person wrote, "Humans : 'Staying inside.' Animals : “Its free real estate".

I, for one, welcome our new GOAT overlords... https://t.co/BjhlbhclnD — Tati (@guiadoxlasvoces) December 16, 2020

These street gangs are getting out of hand. https://t.co/UZoztr7emz — Ruby Owens (@ghostlyruby) December 16, 2020

Turkey's social distancing enforcement task force. https://t.co/MbPNl7N40F — me (@Perky_Goth) December 16, 2020

I like the appearance of a sole leg from the building as a deterrent. https://t.co/gjtT1OrXwa — Aitch Pea (@ThrosThrosThros) December 16, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@nevsehir_bel)

