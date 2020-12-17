Recap 2020: 10 Memes That Left The Internet In Splits In 2020

2020 has been the year of memes with meme templates that fit every situation aptly. Most of these memes have been directly or indirectly related to COVID 19 as it has been a major part of people’s lives for more than six months in 2020. As this year comes to an end, here is a look at a few meme templates that spread like wildfire on the internet, keeping the people encouraged and occupied, all along.

Best memes of 2020

1. Coffin dancers

Coffin Dancers, also known by the name Dancing Pallbearers, were the highlight of 2020 when the year kicked off. This meme is related to the Ghanaian pallbearers' group that does a little dance while carrying the coffin for the funeral. These four men ruled the internet as people got creative with their images. Anything risky or dangerous was directly connected with these pallbearers and their unique dance.

2. Expressions through 2020

This meme became a trend in July 2020 as people were making an effort to showcase how their year has been so far, with the Coronavirus in place. Most of these memes indicated that people started 2020 on an exciting note but it went downhill within days as COVID-19 took over the world. This trend was also famous amongst the celebrities as they described their lives in lockdown.

3. The Turkish musician

The Turkish musician Bilal Goregen was all over the internet as his catchy tune was loved by the people. In the viral video, this blind musician was seen playing darbuka while a cat was grooving with upbeat music. This meme was also known by the name vibing cat as people found the animated creature extremely cool, funny, and fascinating.

I just found out the name of arabic levan polka is Bilal Goregen and he makes bomb covers! He is so freaking good! ❤️ #BilalGoregen pic.twitter.com/fX6paoDe0p — Daya Vera 🇵🇷🇺🇲 (@dayainjapan) December 11, 2020

4. Among Us

Among Us is a game which has been trending amongst the netizens for quite some time now. These memes were mostly related to imposters and betrayals as the game is all about finding the culprit. This meme template is relevant even today as most internet users are hooked to the game.

5. Rasode Mein Kon Tha

Rasode Mein Kon Tha is another meme template that took over the internet in India. This meme started when internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate created an addictive piece of music using a dialogue exchange from the serial, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. This piece of music broke the internet and quickly resulted in a series of memes related to the serial, its characters, and the famous dialogue, “Rasode Mein Kon Tha”.

6. Binod

Binod meme is a random meme trend which took over the internet during the lockdown period. This meme started when people noticed that someone had been commenting “Binod” on multiple YouTube videos even though it did not make much sense. This meme barely had any meaning but was one of the most successful trends in 2020.

#binod became the 2nd most searched question in Google After what is coronavirus?..WHAT IS BINOD?Credit goes to one of the most amazing youtubers..@SlayyPoint..@YouTube #binod

👍👍😂Good Luck Guys pic.twitter.com/yEchX9BvEK — MYSTERY_TRIGGERED (@Jasleen09726091) December 12, 2020

7. Lockdown memes

Coronavirus pandemic gave birth to nationwide lockdowns around the globe and this was a great opportunity for the world to bring out their creative sides. People had been using these memes to rant about how the lockdown has changed their lifestyles to a great extent. These lockdown-related memes are being made and circulated even today.

My reaction everytime someone tells me they've contacted an ex during lockdown.#TuesdayThoughts #lockdownmeme pic.twitter.com/BQ1QectJpv — Hayley (@HayleyisBeck) June 9, 2020

8. The pillow challenge memes

The pillow challenge memes were triggered when an unusual fashion trend kicked off on social media. In this trend, people had to wrap a huge pillow around their bodies, like a stylish piece of garment. The results were hilarious and this was a huge opportunity for the memers.

9. Dalgona coffee memes

Dalgona coffee was a meme material in April 2020, when the lockdown was freshly imposed. People started taking up the Dalgona coffee challenge where they had to brew a special cup of coffee with multiple layers. Within a month, most people got bored with this trend and the result was a series of entertaining memes.

10. Baby Yoda memes

Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian was established, by the internet, as the most adorable creature of 2020. This little alien is green in colour and has an adorable set of eyes and ears. Its image was used as a meme template on various occasions and it continues to trend even today.

Image courtesy: Yashraj Mukhate Instagram and Canva

