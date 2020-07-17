Good News: 15-year-old Cousins Raise Funds For Health Camps For Needy Amid COVID-19

The dire situation of underprivileged communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi prompted two 15-year-old cousins to raise funds and set up a health check-up camp for them. In the inspiring revelation, Arjun and Kayra from the Shri Ram School in the national capital have created a Children’s Health Action Management Project (CHAMP). Through this, teenagers are expecting to kickstart the required transformation in children’s access to quality health care and health knowledge for children in the national capital region. Followed by meticulous planning, the kids started crowd-funding of their plan so that the collected money could be used to set-up health camps in schools for the needy children.

Kayra said, “The way things are going it seems that the COVID-19 is here to stay for long. So, we have discussed and decided to enter Phase II of our project, which is a crowdfunding campaign.”

“We have started an Instagram page and shared it with everyone. This helped us tremendously and within three weeks we surpassed our goal of Rs 250,000 and ended up collecting Rs 274,000. Money collected from the campaign will be used to set up health camps in schools for underprivileged children,” she added.

‘Determined to help’

Kayra’s cousin Arjun also noted that with with the help of their parents, the kids first got in touch with an NGO and during the maiden visit itself, they were “shocked” to see the condition of underprivileged kids and thus, got “determined to help”. He also explained that the living condition of the kids “changed something with” them and therefore, took a step to make it all better and spread awareness for health. According to reports, Arjun is now preparing a software application to keep a digital record of the medical condition of children and Kayra will be working on a health handbook for the rest of the year.

Arjun said, “Under the guidance of our parents and a local NGO, we first reached a ‘raen basera’ in south Delhi last year. During our first visit we were was shocked to see children in dire condition with no footwear, their noses running, tattered clothes and they looked extremely hungry and deprived. That single visit changed something within us. That was the moment, we were determined to help the children understand the basic etiquettes of staying healthy.”

(With inputs from: ANI)





