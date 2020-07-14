Good News: From US Waitress Receiving $82k In Tips To Stunning Animals, 5 Upbeat Stories

While millions across the globe are still incorporating the ‘new lifestyle’ involving staying indoors mostly and always wearing a facemask at public spaces, there is a lot of gloominess among people. Since the beginning of this year, unforeseen circumstances have also paved the way for some kind and inspirational gestures.

From COVID-19 outbreak to Black Lives Matter protests, from the horrors of police brutality to constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene, there’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days.

But still, people confined to their homes have managed to come up with unique challenges and 'adorable' videos of their pets that have uplifted moods for others. To dial down on the ‘negativity’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news”.

Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From US waitress receiving $82000 in tips after fighting for racism to unique yellow frogs, these are five best from today.

US waitress, who raised voice against racism, receives $82000 in tips

A waitress who escorted a Silicon valley entrepreneur out for racially abusing an Asian family has received $ 82,000 in tips from around the world. According to international media reports, Gennica Cochran, a waitress at Lucia in Carmel Valley, California ousted Michael Lofthouse from the eatery after he yelled racist abuses at Jordan Chan and her family who were celebrating a birthday.

Soon after the incident went viral on social media, people from around the world started contributing to several gofundme pages set up in her name. One of the pages named 'Big tips for everyday heroes’ has racked up the maximum amount of money. Speaking to international media reporters she said that she would like to use the money for yoga teaching. She added that she was keen on helping others and was currently devising a way to send her $80,000 in tips on to other servers

Rare yellow frogs spotted changing color4

A video clip of a rare frog species, recently spotted in Madhya Pradesh, has left netizens flabbergasted. Shared on Twitter, the clip shows the large group of rare Indian bullfrogs enjoying the rainwaters of Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh. As per experts, the frog species are known to change their colour from blue to yellow in monsoon in a bid to attract female frogs.

— DD News (@DDNewslive) July 13, 2020

JK Rowling's 'Harry Potter' series helped transgender in UK

Sophie-Grace Chappell, the only transgender philosophy professor of the Open University, UK, on Sunday, penned an open letter to Harry Potter series writer JK Rowling. In the open letter, Sophie revealed that it was through Rowling's verses from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone that she decided to embrace her identity as a transgender, which she for years considered 'wrong'.

Stunning orchid mantis wins internet

A video featuring Orchid Mantis, insects that resemble a flower, captured the incredible beauty of nature. Shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on July 13, the short peculiar clip has left internet users amazed as well as spooked. While sharing the clip on Twitter, Nanda informed that the insects are mostly seen in Western Ghats of India.

Walking orchids💚



— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 13, 2020

Gorilla from Miami Zoo tests negative for COVID-19

A 31-year gorilla, injured in a confrontation, has been immobilized and transported to Zoo Miami animal hospital. In addition to the treatment, COVID-19 test was also administered on the animal owing to his bad health. However, the giant animal has tested negative and is recovering.

