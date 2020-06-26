Good News: 5-year-old Double Amputee Boy Walks 10 Km To Raise $1.85 Million For Hospital

Starting to be recognised as the “courageous boy” across the UK is five-year-old Tony Hudgell who has now raised over $1.85 million till June 26 for a London Hospital by walking 10 kilometres on his prosthetic legs. Inspired by 100-year-old Captain Tom who walked one hundred times on his garden to raise money for the NHS amid the coronavirus contagion, Hudgell wanted to raise money for the hospital that saved his life. According to the online fundraiser page, the five-year-old suffered from ‘horrific abuse’ by his birth parents that resulted in both his legs being amputated in 2017.

However, despite the tragic past, Hudgell remained confident boy who ‘loves life’. After watching Captain Tom on the television who walked on his walkers, the five-year-old, who had just recently learnt to walk on his ‘new legs’ with crutches took an affirmative to walk 10 kilometres throat June to raise money for Evelina London. It is the same hospital that has treated Hudgell throughout the years. His adoptive mother Paula Hudgell has reportedly said that he received the prosthetic limbs in February. Since then, from learning to walk to covering hundreds of metres every day, the five-year-old has inspired millions on social media include Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Sorry £940,000 a long day and a typo 🙈 — Tony Hudgell BEAR @bearsjourney (@paula_hudgell) June 25, 2020

Paula Hudge wrote on the online fundraiser, “At just 41 days old, Tony suffered horrific abuse at the hands of his biological parents. He suffered multiple fractures, dislocations, blunt trauma to face leading to multi-organ failure, toxic-shock and sepsis. He ended up on life support and seconds from death. ”

“Then, sadly in 2017, he needed to have both his legs amputated due to those extreme injuries. His left hip is dislocated and missing the ball joint due infection, he has hand issues and deaf in his right ear. However, even though Tony suffered so much at the start of his life, today he is a bright, happy and confident little boy, who loves life. And we could not be prouder of him,” she added.

‘So proud’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge extended their gratitude for the five-year-old for showing ‘incredible courage’ and said that they are ‘so proud’. Cheering for Tony, the Kensington Palace’s post also mentioned that Evelina London patron is the Duchess of Cambridge. The hospital has also showered its gratitude to the little boy who has done an ‘outstanding job’ of raising money.

We are so proud of the incredible courage and determination shown by Tony Hudgell, who is walking 10km to raise funds for @EvelinaLondon, of which The Duchess of Cambridge is Patron — #GoTonyGo!https://t.co/X5lU9FMBmz pic.twitter.com/Sc9Jl2BgqD — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 24, 2020

The director of the hospital, Marian Ridley has also noted that Tony has ‘touched hearts’ of numerous people across the world and called the boy ‘life-affirming inspiration’. Just recently on June 23, when Tony had hit the one million mark, Paula said that he received ‘a combination of offline and gift aid’ and was also in lights at Picadilly Circus on June 22. She even informed that the boy’s walking “improves every day”. Moreover, even Tony's inspiration Captain Tom also cheered for the boy and lauded him by saying "well done" and calling him a "little star" when the boy had covered at least six kilometres.

Tony has touched the hearts of so many of us. What a life-affirming inspiration. #thisboycan #GoTonyGo 💙 https://t.co/c28pN7jQQj — Marian Ridley (@MarianRidley) June 24, 2020

