Good News: Five Positive Stories Spreading Smiles Amid Coronavirus Blues

With surging coronavirus cases worldwide and stay-at-home orders in place to stem the novel coronavirus, some positive news can have an encouraging effect on the mood. Among several perpetually devastating, emotional, and heart-wrenching events taking place worldwide, here’s some positive news from the day that can prove to be invigorating amid challenging times to make your day.

3-year-old baker donates Rs 50,000 to Mumbai police

Recently, a three-year-old from Mumbai won everybody’s heart after he donated Rs 50,000 to the police. According to reports, the toddler, Kabeer, earned the money by selling cupcakes which he baked at home. An elated Mumbai Police lauded the little boy’s effort and shared a video clip on Twitter which has now garnered over 11.5k views.

Nagpur Police spreads awareness with a funny Bollywood meme of 'Majnu Bhai'

A hilarious meme citing the character ‘Majnu Bhai’ from the movie Welcome on the Nagpur Police’s official Twitter handle has triggered laughter on the internet. Urging people to remain vigilant and avoid movement in crowd, the police department posted a still from the 2007 film Welcome wherein Majnu Bhai, Anil Kapoor, says "Tum log bhi chalo na mere saath".

Nagpur Police conveyed that this is what people did not have to do amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Further, they advised people to continue compliance with the stay-at-home orders in order to save lives and curb the cluster transmission of the COVID-19.

Netizens flood Twitter with hilarious Memes on Lockdown 4.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 hinted at the extension of lockdown and said that lockdown 4 will be different with a different set of rules. He added that the new set of guidelines, which will be announced before May 18, will help India achieve its goals besides preventing the spread of COVID-19. Soon after the announcement, #Lockodwn4 started trending on social media with people dishing out jokes, sharing rib-tickling memes and a lot more.

Twitter launches new "gratitude" emoji

Twitter has come up with a new emoji after the micro-blogging platform witnessed a huge surge in tweets expressing gratitude amid the coronavirus pandemic. People have been expressing gratitude towards frontline workers and those providing essential services in various ways. While many clapped for the workers from their balconies, social media was abuzz with words like ‘gratitude’ and ‘thankful’. Twitter said that the social media platform recorded over 250 million tweets worldwide expressing gratitude and thanks and hence they were introducing the new emoji.

World's shortest man reclaims his title

The world’s shortest man has reclaimed Guinness World Record, 10 years after he first won it. Edward Nino Hernandez of Colombia measures 72.10 cm – round 2 ft and four inches tall and is the shortest dwelling man in the world. He suffers from a condition known as hypothyroidism, which stunted his growth.

