Good News: From 'baby Baker' To 'boss Puppy', Heartwarming Stories Of The Day

As the world battles the deadly coronavirus, it has fueled conversations around mental health and anxiety. With major countries under lockdown, millions of people are confined to their homes consuming news filled with ‘negativity’ of the global health crisis. However, Google recently revealed that searches for ‘Good News’ that prove to be invigorating have surged during these gloomy times. Here is a compilation of all positive news stories that will make you feel “exhilarated”. From 'baby baker' to 'boss puppy', these are the five best stories for today.

Toddler bakes pizza

A 59-second video of a 'baby baker' has taken the internet by storm after he was seen preparing pizza. In a step by step online culinary lesson, an amateur food blogger showcasing his budding baker talent and netizens call it “adorable”. Shared by a user on Twitter, the clip portrays baby chef Kobe, who is an online sensation that is often seen assisting parents in the kitchen, this time helping his mom bake a pizza, also tasting the ingredients.

World's oldest person to recover from COVID-19

A 113-year-old woman in Spain has successfully beaten the coronavirus infection to become the oldest human in the world to have survived the pandemic. According to reports, Maria Branyas had previously survived both the World Wars, Spanish Civil War and Spanish flu. Branyas was reportedly infected with the virus in April and she successfully battled it from inside her room in her old age care home.

Little puppy’s ‘precious’ hop

A puppy’s ‘precious’ hop at an elevator has broken the internet. The short video has garnered over 3.6 million views with thousands of netizens unable to ‘keep calm’ as the small furry animal ‘is the cutest thing ever’. Not only did the puppy hop on the elevator ‘like a boss’ but it also did a cute wiggle of its tail on successfully making the jump. It was cheered by its owner who later petted the dog on its achievement.

Pianist plays live on truck

A musician named Rodrigo Cunha recently played his piano on an elevated highway in the section of downtown Sao Paulo. According to a report from a news agency, the pianist selected the tunes written by the famous Brazil composers Tom Jobim to Vinicius de Moraes to celebrate Mother’s Day. Pianist Rodrigo Cunha was dressed in a dark blue suit. He was also wearing a plastic face shield and was riding on top of a modified flatbed truck.

20-day-old baby girl recovers from coronavirus

A 20-day-old baby girl reportedly battled the fatal novel coronavirus infection in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The infant is known to be one of the youngest people in India to fight the coronavirus disease. Senior paediatrician at the Choithram Hospital, Rashmi Shad reportedly said on May 11 that a 20-day baby girl, a two-month-old boy and an 18-month-old boy have been discharged from the COVID -19 ward in the last 15 days.

