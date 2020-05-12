Good News: 113-year-old Becomes World's Oldest Person To Recover From COVID-19

A 113-year-old woman in Spain has successfully beaten the coronavirus infection to become the oldest human in the world to have survived the pandemic. According to reports, Maria Branyas had previously survived both the World Wars, Spanish Civil War and Spanish flu. Branyas was reportedly infected with the virus in April and she successfully battled it from inside her room in her old age care home.

According to Gerontology Research Group, which verifies and tracks supercentenarians, Branyas is the oldest person across the Spanish territory to do so. Speaking to international media reporters, after her recovery, she said that her health was fine though she suffered from small pains as everybody else did. According to scientists, the elderly, especially those with previous illnesses are more susceptible to the COVID-19 infection.

Elderly recoveries

Last month, a 101-year-old man, Keith Watson, reportedly became the oldest man in the UK to beat coronavirus disease. As per reports, Watson was discharged from the Alexandra Hospital in Worcestershire after recovering from the deadly disease has now returned to his care home. The old man from Kidderminster was tested coronavirus positive while he was admitted to the hospital for an operation on his leg following a fall.

Meanwhile, a 106-year-old man, Mukhtar Ahmed, a resident of Nawabganj, Delhi became the oldest to recover in India. According to reports, the elderly were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on April 14 after contracting the infection from his son.

However, after successfully battling the COVID-19 infection, he returned home on May 1. According to reports, his son was still under treatment while Ahmed has been discharged and advised to practice social distancing from his family. Ahmed’s recovery has left doctors overjoyed and proud of their patient. The coronavirus pandemic has infected 4,256,163 and killed 287,336 people across the world till now.

(Image: Twitter/janogarcia)