Good News: 80-year-old Continues To Sell Idli For Re 1 Despite Losses

An incident which is deemed to be ‘delightful’ is an 83-year-old woman M Kamalathal who refused to increase the price of idli from Re 1. Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly COVID-19 disease, as major countries are under lockdown it has also given birth to multiple ‘heartwarming’ gestures. From donation drives to help the more vulnerable individuals of the society, it seems humanity has found its way to kindness. According to reports, it has been more than two decades since the elderly woman in Tamil Nadu is selling the South Indian dish to ensure migrant workers are fed.

Even in the face of the nationwide lockdown, while India’s labour class faces the ‘worst of it’, Kamalathal is continuing to serve Idli. In an interview with ANI back in 2019, she had said that she does not “aim to earn money”. She also expressed content with earning Rs 200 every day as she does not have a family and lives alone. Kamalathal is popularly also known as ‘Re 1 idli granny’ and starts selling the dish at 5:30am until the afternoon. According to reports, she sells 400 to 500 idlis every day.

Tamil Nadu: An 82-year-old woman M Kamalathal sells idlis for 1 rupee each in Vadivelampalayam village in Coimbatore. Government issued her an LPG connection recently after her story went viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/chDN4dbKOb — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

‘She’s a hero’

Her story was first highlighted a few years ago, but she has again emerged as “hero” for not raising the price even in the gloomy times of the global health crisis. Internet users not only lauded her for supporting the underprivileged with her food but also appreciated her ‘selflessness’. Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna also hailed Kamalathal and confessed that he has been her 'fan' since Indian billionaire businessman, Anand Mahindra wrote about her work. Another Twitter user even said that the 80-year-old has a "heart of gold".

A few days back she said that "No One Should Go Hungry: Despite Lockdown & Losses, 80-YO Refuses To Hike Idli Price Of Re 1 pic.twitter.com/xxG7p5xgtp — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 10, 2020

