Good News: From 3-yr-old Saving His Drowning Friend To The 'power Of Unity'; Read Here

Now more than ever, when the world updates consist of COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice, protests among other things, people are more than ever are looking for encouraging news. Since the beginning of the year, the unforeseen circumstances have dominated the minds of millions across the globe. But, it has also paved the way for occasional kind gestures, unique songs, online trends and peculiar methods of people adhering to the new lifestyle amid the coronavirus outbreak. From three-year-old boy saving his drowning friend to Spain's portable pools to maintain social distance, here are five best stories from today to dial down on the negativity.

3-year-old boy saves his friend from drowning

In an incredible video which has surfaced on the internet, a three-year-old boy is seen saving the life of his friend from drowning in a swimming pool. The three-year-old has been recognized as Arthur de Oliveira, who is a resident of Itaperuna in Rio de Janeiro. Surprised by this heroic act of the child, netizens have deemed him as a ‘hero’. The video, which is a CCTV footage, was shared by his mother, Poliana Console de Oliveira.

Twitter hails 'power of unity' of buffaloes

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda recently took to social media to share a video of lions being chased by a herd of buffaloes in what he suggests is a perfect example of the hunter becoming hunted. He shared the video with an important message saying the video showcases how unity is synonymous with victory.

Unity & victory are synonymous



Lions hunting the buffalo becomes hunted due to unity of the group....

Portable pools in Spain to maintain distance

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced everything to shut down from schools to colleges to workspaces to public pools and beaches. The best way to beat the scorching heat is to get into a pool. Welcoming the new normal with open arms, people in Spain have turned to using portable pools at home to beat the heat.

Image Credit: AP

Elephant joins trunk with daughter after 12 years of separation

In a heartwarming incident that took place at a German zoo, an elephant united with her daughter after 12 years of separation. The reunion took place at Zoo Halle in Germany, where 39-year-old Pori met her 19-year-old daughter Tana and also got to see her two granddaughters, Tamika, 4, and Elani, 1, for the first time. The zoo shared the heart-touching pictures of the reunion on Facebook, where it also informed that the elephants have been let out of their enclosures to mingle physically.

Image Credit: Zoo Halle/Facebook

Montage of dog excitedly jumping to greet owner

Many would agree that after a hectic day at work being greeted by your pet instantly brightens up one’s mood. A video montage of a dog excitedly jumping to greet his owner has taken the internet by storm with netizens showering love and calling it their “favourite thing.” The video montage was posted from Riley, a golden retriever’s Instagram account on August 20.

