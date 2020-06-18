Good News: Five Encouraging Stories Giving Hope Amid Difficult Times

With the news of border conflict and mounting tensions between India and China, and the pandemic taking a toll on the lives of people with a drastic surge in figures each day, the news of the daily events might have an overwhelming impact on mental health. Therefore, to beat the gloom-and-doom driven environment here’s a compilation of "encouraging", "happy" and “feel good” news to have a positive impact on the mind.

Dog saves baby kestrels from middle of road, netizens laud the pooch

An adorable video of baby Kestrels rescued by a pooch from the middle of the road when their owner was nowhere in sight has won laurels on the internet. Shared by RSPCA Frontline on their official Twitter handle, the photos show grey and brown orphan American kestrel birds snugged in the nest looking with hopeful glistening eyes towards the camera. The post was captioned saying that the birds were found on the road by the saviour dog while their parents never returned for them.

Adorable young kestrels that were found sitting in the middle of a road by someone’s 🐶... they were monitored, but no parent returned & the 🚗 were becoming a serious danger! The member of public decided to take home & call @RSPCA_official 73



⭐️https://t.co/MLrYyOttZy⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Dd6y8HMfYH — RSPCA Frontline (@RSPCA_Frontline) June 17, 2020

Mumbai Police spread awareness against a drug with a twist

Mumbai Police has left thousands of internet users hysterical and aware at the same time with its recent anti-drug post on social media. In a bid to warn people against drug usage, Mumbai Police shared a short clip of online chat where sender asks for “favourite heroin?” and the one on the receiving end starts listing names of drugs. However, the twist is, the sender corrects the previous message and said “*heroine”. Implying that the individual was asking about actors, Mumbai Police said it was “high time” that people “auto-correct your habits” of drugs. They also said, “type no to drugs”.

Twitter thread shows hilarious resemblance between SpongeBob and Akshay Kumar

A post on Twitter that depicts a meme of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar from the popular comedy flick Heri Pheri striking a resemblance with the cartoon SpongeBob has sparked humour on the internet. Shared on June 17 by the user named Priyanka, the series of memes depicts stills of the actor from several of his movies over the years, for which, similar pictures of SpongeBob alongside him portraying similar expression and gestures have made the thread harder to ignore or forget.

Akshay Kumar as spongebob: A Thread pic.twitter.com/wVGkMdWt2w — Priyanka (@theblissfulside) June 17, 2020

Twitter tests new audio tweet feature for limited IOS users to add ‘a more human touch’

On June 17, Twitter inc said that it is testing a new feature that would allow the users to record and upload their voice on Twitter, audio for up to 140 seconds in a tweet. In a blog post, the social media company claimed that the feature would be rolled out for a limited number of users on Apple's iOS platform and the iOS users in the coming weeks. Further, the micro-blogging platform said users will be able to create a voice tweet using a new “wavelengths” icon on the Tweet composer screen.

TSA's bomb sniffing dog retires, netizens say 'thank you' for service

A “cool” bomb-sniffing dog for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) who spent at least 8 years in his career has now retired. The pooch graduated in the third class of passenger screening canines trained at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. In a video shared by TSA on Instagram and regional spokesperson Mark Howell of the brave canine TTirado, his handler Keith Gray can be seen celebrating his accomplishments at a private ceremony at IND on the last day of his job that has won the pooch praises all over the internet.

After more than 8 years of service @INDairport, @TSA explosive detection canine TTirado has officially retired. He was adopted by his handler Keith Gray and will spend retirement at home with his family. Check out this clip of his final bag search and reward! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/efRwPFrmDi — Mark Howell (@TSAMedia_MarkH) June 17, 2020

