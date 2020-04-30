Good News: 6-year-old Sets Up 'walk-by Joke Stand' To Spread Smiles Amid Pandemic

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, major cities are under lockdown and millions of people remain confined to their homes to practice social distancing. Therefore, in a bid to provide some relief to people during these bleak times of a global health crisis, a six-year-old boy decided to set up a drive-by, walk-by joke stand. Callaghan McLaughlin in Saanich, British Columbia delivers free humour to the visitors of his joke stand at his driveway to maintain a safe distance. According to international reports, because “there’s a lot of stress” in the world, he wanted to “get some smiles on people’s faces”.

Since last week, the six-year-old has been making people happy with his sense of humour. His image was first shared by his mother, Kelsea McLaughlin with the caption, "Please drive by and hear a joke from this kid", and now has been shared on all social media platforms. Callaghan “innocent yet effective” initiative has broken the internet that even actor Ryan Reynolds called him “hero”. Being in utter disbelief of the “magic” in a joke stall, Kelsea replied to Reynolds saying if its “real life”.

Is this real life?! 🤩 https://t.co/HhAWnmd4px — Kelsea McLaughlin (@KELSEAMURRAY) April 26, 2020

'Blessing'

Within days, Callaghan became a mini-social media celebrity and netizens even called him a “blessing” to the world amid these harsh times. People called the idea of the six-year-old as “brilliant” and some even applauded his “adorable” smile. One Instagram user said, “This is so precious”, another also responded by saying “This is actually amazing. Well done, Callaghan”. An internet user referred to the kid and said, “What a sweet thing to do. You are a blessing”.

