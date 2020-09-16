Scientist Gives Honest Glimpse Of Work-from-home Setup, Netizens Say ‘same Here’

In a hilarious post, a scientist gave a glimpse of her work-from-home setup and netizens cannot relate more. Scientist and environmental engineer Gretchen Goldman, a Ph.D. holder, took to her official Twitter handle to share a behind the scene photo of her recent interview with leading US broadcaster CNN. An honest representation of what most employees related to in the coronavirus pandemic era of work from home, the image shows a myriad of toys scattered as the scientist somehow managed to place her laptop atop a chair kept on top of a table in a room completely messed up to show herself presentable on live.

The working mother was live on an interview with CNN about President Trump's appointment of a ‘climate-science denier’ in the US weather and climate agency. Clad in a yellow top, the woman was seen perched in her black shorts on a chair, in reality, which wasn’t apparent in the midshot for the television interview. “Just being honest,” wrote the science expert in the caption of the photo. It can be seen in the image, that the woman managed to arrange a quick makeshift set up for her appearance, while her children had scattered the toys all across the floor.

A renowned research director for the Center for Science and Democracy at the Union of Concerned Scientists, Gretchen, portrayed the challenges of working from home amid the family and children during the COVID-19 pandemic. She even posted a still from her perfect interview alongside the original picture to demonstrate the reality of life and working conditions in working mums’ not so perfect life. “For future reference, use your ironing board to rest your laptop on - you can adjust to the right height and it's much less precarious than a chair on a coffee table,” a user wrote, sharing her work from home set up, where her laptop was seen on the iron board in the bedroom.

Pet dog fiddling with things

Immediately, many poured in their work from home set up as more hilarious photos made into the comments thread. “When you want to get WiFi in the next county,’ wrote another, sharing her router’s image kept outside of the home on staircases. “What nobody sees on my zoom calls,” said another posting behind the scene work set up with her pet dog fiddling with things in the background. “This unfiltered glimpse into your reality is so important for the mental health of working moms in a pandemic. If they only see the left image it can be very disheartening. The right image allows them to have a knowing laugh and cut themselves some slack,” said another. “My wife works at the office; I'm a man at home trying to hold together the job, parenting, and on-line schooling. Not to mention house-training the puppy, and tripping on the Thomas trains,” wrote a husband, narrating his work from home experience. He added, that these funny challenges were gender-neutral.

Also this way we can see that you or someone in your household went to Cornell! (The McGraw tower clock on the shelf!) — Jonathan Senchyne (@jsench) September 15, 2020

This is extremely relatable content. — Julia Marcus, PhD, MPH (@JuliaLMarcus) September 16, 2020

I did this for my hotel room job interview ! pic.twitter.com/tTq0JALgBi — StarkRavingMed (@starkravingmed) September 15, 2020

I also had to improvise for a talk I was giving last week. And the cat allowed me to borrow her tower for a bit, which was very useful! 😸 pic.twitter.com/2I7DS6td1j — Agnese Kocere (@AKocere) September 16, 2020

Cat.will.avenge! Suspect only invited to calls now for cat content.... pic.twitter.com/1JbJa1BTiL — ex beer in Southwark (@beerincumbria) September 16, 2020

the shoes and all the toys the kid is going to touch and lick their fingers get me out of here this is hell pic.twitter.com/jynCPjruLk — nick/firefeind1 (@Firefiend1) September 16, 2020

Great play room 🧸 — Ilan Schwartz MD PhD (@GermHunterMD) September 16, 2020

When your child starts to freak out because y’all can’t find the green triangle to put in the shape sorter.....it’s between the end table and the wall. — Matt Lyles (@MattLyles) September 16, 2020

My meeting outfit months ago. Now I'm just covered in cats in a t-shirt most of the time. pic.twitter.com/ZBSMFkjtcA — AC (@Vandel_Buster) September 16, 2020

Well, they’re Siamese so you have no choice. pic.twitter.com/Lxqd7PK5M6 — Mary B. Potter (@marybpotter) September 16, 2020

This was what I came up with for a zoom audition. Thank gawd for ironing boards! pic.twitter.com/ztgHsXIANg — Erika with a K (@imaginaryerika) September 15, 2020

My classroom set up. Old Singer sewing machine cover on the countertop in my laundry room. R2D2 outlet for effect. pic.twitter.com/4b6YJMuaT5 — Jean (@JeanFay19) September 16, 2020

I wish I had taken a photo of my last setup - lamps from all over the house, laptop propped on books and a shaky plastic folding table. Suit and shorts (of course). Managed to keep the piles of laundry on the bed out of frame, though! pic.twitter.com/i3LafBgw13 — Dylan McLemore (@voiceofD) September 16, 2020

OMG I have that same box of LED lights still in the box in my playroom. We’re soulmates. pic.twitter.com/BBGAcbTqkb — Melinda 🌊 (@MelindaCaskey) September 15, 2020

