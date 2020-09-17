Toddler Meets 'Fiona The Hippo' At Zoo, Netizens In Awe Of Their 'expressions Of Warmth'

A photo of the US’ most loved hippopotamus from the Cincinnati Zoo namely Fiona The Hippo meeting with a Black toddler and wearing the expressions of warmth, contentment and love has led the internet into calling it “a picture for the books.” In a post shared by the US’ Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on its Instagram handle, the two "supercute" toddlers, one although a Nile hippo can be seen bonding from across the glass enclosure as the adorable water creature can be seen splashing some virtual hugs with a broad smile and eyelids pursed together gently at the African American toddler. “Two 3-year-olds. #TeamFiona,” the caption to the powerful picture read.

“What a precious picture. Two adorable girls,” a commenter said, amid all the outpouring of heart emoticons and expressions of love at the two bonding babies. “I love the smile on both of their faces!!! Perfect,” remarked the other. “This could be the cutest picture yet,” declared the third, virtually extending hearts. “Best photo and caption this year,” agreed one other. “Fiona is smiling,” said another, exhilarated. “How adorable,” one other said. The internet was left enchanted at the human and hippo duo toddlers’ nonverbal communication, their expressions, despite hailing from different species altogether demonstrated affability, fondness, and unconditional compassion.

Fiona’s social signal that depicts the desire for acceptance from behind the glass sends jolts of a powerful message. The known to be a “happy hippo” was seen wearing a positive, an opening, and a friendly gesture, inspiring for two reasons. First, the child is a human toddler, and a Black child, who is being expressed a desire for bonding by a smiling hippo with flattened ears and a welcoming attitude. Fiona's gesture has lots embedded for humans to learn in terms of compassionate approach towards other beings on the planet.

Zoo's most endearing creature

The Cincinnati Zoo's famous 3-year-old hippo is one of the most endearing creatures in the zoo bound in her enclosure known and admired worldwide. Beautiful Fiona is known for her friendly behaviour and playful child (or rather a calf) like spirit. While often seen dreaming away in the water as she snores bubbles, the chubby grey Nile hippo at other times can be seen floating underneath the surface of the emerald green water playing and munching on the leaves. Fiona also has many “friends, several other juvenile hippos and school of fish, that she plays with. The adorable hippo was born in Disney's Animal Kingdom.

