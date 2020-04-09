Good News: Boy Leaves House Wearing 'baby Shark' Costume During Lockdown

Amid novel coronavirus pandemic, people all around the globe have resorted to their homes following the need to maintain social distance. People, however, have been coming up with interesting and innovative ideas, either to keep themselves engaged or to go outdoors. Recently, a little boy was captured leaving his home wearing a baby shark costume, in order to go outdoors to play with his friends. The hilarious pictures of a boy looking like a 'baby shark' in Louisiana, walking around the neighbourhood, is winning the hearts of people.

'Baby Shark' costume

Christe Feimster, a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, shared the images of her son, Jalen, gracefully walking around the neighbourhood disguised as a baby shark in a heartwarming post on Facebook. Christe was randomly surfing through Facebook when she came upon hilarious pictures of a kid donning a 'shark costume', just like the costume her son Jalen had. A while later, it dawned on Christe that the kid was no other than her own son, when she remembered that he had been requesting her to let him go out to meet his friends and see them, amid COVID-19 outbreak. Further, Christe mentioned that Jalen had gone out with his elder sister, Jae for a walk in the neighbourhood.

Netizens amused

The hilarious post uploaded by Jalen's mother has since garnered around 200 likes and a barrel of comments by the excited and impressed netizens. One user commented: "Very innovative I must say", while other users commented, "Lol smart lil fella! Guess he figures a shark is surely stronger than a virus.", "Oh my goodness! This is too cute!!" and "This Is A Priceless Moment". Netizens also left comments like, "This is hilarious! I love it!!", "He is smart like his Mom. He figured out he could be safe. (Maybe) and not so up tight. Hope you weren’t to upset with him.", "Honey he is adorable! Tyler wears his shark suit all over too" and "It was cute when adored on the news this morning....Go Baby Shark for your drive, smarts, and determination to make it happen".

