Good News: Bank CEO Gifts Former School Teacher Shares Worth Rs 30L To Express Gratitude

While the world is being gripped with issues ranging from COVID-19 pandemic to climate crisis, certain exceptional gestures tend to lift the mood for thousands of people. One such incident has gone viral on social media that narrates a story of a Bank CEO, who years later gave a ‘token without consideration’ to his former school teacher to express gratitude. The MD & CEO of IDFC First bank is V Vaidyanathan gifted shares worth Rs 30 lakh to his school teacher Gurdial Saini, who lent the bank CEO Rs 500 to travel for an interview in the early years.

According to a social media post which has now garnered thousands of likes and comments on Facebook, Vaidyanathan resided in Chennai, graduated in engineering from Birla Insitute of Technology, Mesra and then gradually went on to achieve greater success in his career. However, his school teacher played an essential role in the journey by lending him some cash for travelling to the college interview and fulfilling the counselling formalities. Vaidyanathan did not forget the gesture of his then tutor and tried to track the school teacher down for several years.

It was only earlier this month, the financial institution made a regulatory submitting to the inventory exchanges. And as per the official discover addressed to Saini, Vaidyanathan has transferred his one lakh fairness shares to the former school teacher. The Facebook post said, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with Regulation 7(2) and 6(2) of the SEBI Insider Trading Regulations, we wish to inform you that Mr. V. Vaidyanathan has transferred 1,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of IDFC FIRST Bank Limited held by him in his personal capacity to his former school teacher, Mr. Gurdial Saroop Saini, as a gift, without any consideration as a token of gratitude for his teacher's help to him at an earlier stage in his life".

Netizens call him a 'great man'

From calling Vaidyanathan a ‘great man’ to lauding his principles of never forgetting his tutor, netizens found the story heartwarming. While some even hoped for a better future of his bank, others acknowledged that the story was emotional and added, “May God keep such Teachers and students in this world.” One Facebook user also said, “How inspiring need not give up yet on human folks”. One of the internet users also noted, “A fine specimen of a diminishing breed.”

