Good News: Bank CEO's Gift To Teacher; Impeccable Rice Art Video; Read 5 Positive Stories

As tolling as 2020 has been on millions of people across the globe both mentally and physically, the gloomy circumstances have also paved the way for kind gestures and creative videos that have taken the internet by storm. From Bank CEO gifting 'token without consideration' to his former school teacher shares worth Rs 30 lakhs to a Saree-clad musician playing a metal song, there are several good news stories every day that have successfully taken mind off from all the 'negativity' in the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken over the world but the time in lockdown has fetched internet users the time to make videos, images, incidents, go viral in a jiffy. Here are some of them from today:

Bank CEO gifts former school teacher shares worth Rs 30L

While the world is being gripped with issues ranging from COVID-19 pandemic to climate crisis, certain exceptional gestures tend to lift the mood for thousands of people. One such incident has gone viral on social media that narrates a story of a Bank CEO, who years later gave a ‘token without consideration’ to his former school teacher to express gratitude. The MD & CEO of IDFC First bank is V Vaidyanathan gifted shares worth Rs 30 lakh to his school teacher Gurdial Saini, who lent the bank CEO Rs 500 to travel for an interview in the early years.

Gurugram student wins first Collins National Online Spelling Bee

Class 8 student Arjun Narasimhan on October 1 won the first Collins National Online Spelling Bee competition as he beat three other finalists. Arjun, who is a student at The Sri Ram School, Gurugram, won the competition after he correctly spelt the word 'excusable'. Class 6 student Suyash Manchali from MESKKPS, Bengaluru was the first runner-up, while another Class 6 student Marika Kiran from Villa Theresa High School, Mumbai was the second runner-up. Shreyas Mathur, a Class 8 student at Kothari International School, Noida was placed fourth in the competition.

Impeccable rice art video baffles internet

A video showing a completely different art form has hit the internet and the netizens are left perplexed. Uploaded on Reddit account farrukhsshah, the video features a young girl showing off her rice art skills as she draws cartoons like Spongebob and Patrick Star. The uploader of the video has made a remark by calling it 'Exquisite rice art'.

Saree-clad musician plays metal song on bass guitar

A ‘mind-blowing’ video of a saree-clad musician playing a cover of the song Sea of Lies by American metal band Symphony X on bass guitar has taken the internet by storm and left netizens speechless. Shared on Twitter by user Shashi Wapang, the clip shows Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar in her elegant Bengali saree in a bid to combine traditional Indian and Western metal.

After Mohini Dey, this is another jaw dropping Bengali lady bassist. Sea of lies by Symphony X. Bass Cover by Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar pic.twitter.com/3yXIymtqqS — Sashi Wapang (@sashiwapang) October 4, 2020

Gir forest guard’s ‘heart to heart talks’ with lion

A guard at Gujarat’s Gir Forest recently spotted a lion sitting in the middle of the road, blocking his path, while he was on his way back home at night. A video of the incident, which was shot by the guard, Mahesh Sondarva, and later shared with the Forest Service officer Dr Anshuman, is making rounds on social media. Anshuman, who is the Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) in Gir East, posted the clip on Twitter, in which Sondarva could be heard making pleas to the lion after which the animal moved away from the road.

My lion hearted staff pleads (in Gujarati) that I am there full day in your service so now please let me go and the King gracefully agrees. #wildlifeweek2020 @DCFGirEastDhari @ParveenKaswan @CCF_Wildlife @Alok_brahmbhatt @susantananda3 @aditiraval 📹: Guard Mahesh Sondarva pic.twitter.com/4xVqyduUuQ — Dr. Anshuman (@forestwala) October 5, 2020

