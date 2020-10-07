Saree-clad Musician Playing Metal Song On Bass Guitar Has Left Netizens 'smitten' | Watch

A ‘mind-blowing’ video of a saree-clad musician playing a cover of the song Sea of Lies by American metal band Symphony X on bass guitar has taken the internet by storm and left netizens speechless. Shared on Twitter by user Shashi Wapang, the clip shows Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar in her elegant Bengali saree in a bid to combine traditional Indian and Western metal.

Nilanjana can be seen pulling off the contrast with such ease that it looks as if the heavy metal music was meant to be played in sarees. The 40-second-clip shows the musician jamming to the music on her guitar. The cross-cultural fusion displayed by the Bengali musician has left several internet users impressed. Check out the video below:

After Mohini Dey, this is another jaw dropping Bengali lady bassist. Sea of lies by Symphony X. Bass Cover by Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar pic.twitter.com/3yXIymtqqS — Sashi Wapang (@sashiwapang) October 4, 2020

‘Saree clad rockstar’

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 96,000 times. Netizens surely couldn’t get over how well Nilanjana plays and how ‘awesome’ she looks playing the bass guitar in a saree. The video has garnered nearly 4,000 likes and thousands of comments.

While one internet user wrote, “That sari just took it to another level. Seeing a lot of sari-clad women killing it. I seriously need to get one for myself and post a video,” another said, “The sari totally took it to the next level”. “Nothing beats the Indian attire. The performance and the confidence with which she delivered it ... just wow. Amazing,” wrote third.

Shut the door!!!! That was awesome. — Kosturi (@55tension) October 5, 2020

Whoa!! I love the music mojo and the muse! — Shantanu Saha (@shantanusaha) October 7, 2020

Wow! I am smitten 😍 — varun malavalli (@leadkindlylight) October 6, 2020

Just loved the attitude with which she is playing! — Radz (@Radz170920) October 5, 2020

Absolute bliss.... watching her play so effortlessly! — Dolli (@desh_bhkt) October 6, 2020

Best thing i have seen my whole life!!! What a badass!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — 🥗Chang Ason Chang☆ (@ChangAson) October 4, 2020

Oh my GOD pic.twitter.com/DJZ5wtWPvZ — weeds 𓃠 (@weedyagarrix) October 6, 2020

Playing SymphonyX is no joke. Just fantastic. — Venkat Natarajan (@curdricepickle) October 5, 2020

She killed it! Saree clad Rockstar! 👏👏👏👏🎉🤯 mind blown — The Realist (@xxSachinx) October 5, 2020

