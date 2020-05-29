Good News: Five Blissful Stories To Brighten Up Your Day Amid COVID-19 Gloom

Amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the overload of information has taken a toll on several people. With surging COVID-19 cases, people are trying to cope up with anxiety and gloom because of the ‘negativity’. However, it was recently revealed that some positive news has proven to have an encouraging effect on the mood amid the devastating and heart-wrenching events that have been taking place worldwide. In a bid to lift the spirits, here’s a compilation of ‘Good news’ stories that are blissful and can brighten the day amid the challenging times.

‘First koala baby of the season’

While the horrifying bushfires in Australia ravaged most of the natural habitat, the Australian Reptile Park recently introduced the ‘First koala baby of the season’. While taking to Facebook on May 27, the Park released a video of the baby koala popping out of its ‘mum pouch to say hello’. The authorities even informed that the keepers decided to name the joey Ash as it is the first koala born at the park since the bushfires.

Doctor and nurse tie knot in UK hospital

A doctor and a nurse, who had to cancel their wedding due to unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, recently got married in the ‘hospital’s historical chapel’. The couple had planned to marry in August, however, they decided to cancel as their families would’ve been unable to travel safely from Northern Ireland and Sri Lanka. As they asked the hospital’s chaplaincy team if it was possible to have a wedding ceremony and decided to have a small scale private wedding in April, their families and friends attended the ceremony virtually.

A doctor and nurse from St Thomas' who had to cancel their wedding due to the #coronavirus outbreak have got married in the hospital's historical chapel.





Girl with artificial arm plays violin

A video of an amputee playing the violin effortlessly has left netizens inspired. The short clip, which was posted on Twitter shows a girl playing the musical instrument using her synthetic arm. The clip starts with the girl exercising as she prepares for her performance. She then uses her left hand to place the bow on the violin before she starts to play soothing music. The clip ends with the girl acing the performance and the audience cheering.



Golden retriever turns best man at wedding

A picture of a golden retriever dog staring at the bride with affection on her big day while she holds the paw of the wedding’s best man has mesmerized the internet. Standing in front of a priest at an altar to take the vows for the wedding, the groom can be seen bedecked in a tuxedo and the bride can be seen wearing a coronet. While the most attractive best man, the golden retriever, can be flaunting the red bandana as he stands beside the groom marking the ceremony.

Dogs visit seal sanctuary to cheer sea lions

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus lockdown, a group of dogs have been visiting a seal sanctuary in bid to keep them company. Due to the lockdown, the sanctuary has been forced to close and therefore, the animals they take care have become isolated and lonely. In a bid to keep the seals engaged, the staff then decided to bring their dogs to work. The staff said that the animals were ‘intrigued’ to see the dogs again and seemed to love the experience.

