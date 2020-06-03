Good News: From Medic Reuniting With Kids To Llama Joining Protest, Read Positive Stories

As some parts of the world continue to battle the deadly coronavirus, protests prevailing against racial discrimination and other unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, it has fueled conversations around mental health and anxiety. With many countries still under lockdown, millions of people are confined to their homes consuming news filled with ‘negativity’ of the global health crisis. Even Google recently revealed that searches for ‘Good News’ that prove to be invigorating have spiked during these months. Here is a compilation of all positive news stories that are “uplifting”. From a llama joining a protest to unique autorickshaw for ‘Corona times’, these are the five best stories for today.

Llama joins peaceful protest

As the protests flared across several states in the US over the tragic death of the unarmed African American citizen George Floyd, protests in Portland witnessed an unusual demonstrator in the middle of the road supporting the racial profiling cause. A Llama was seen standing among the protesters as of June 3 in a post shared on Twitter that rendered the online community speechless.

One protester in Portland got heads turning. 🦙 https://t.co/u1IrVj19ST — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) June 3, 2020

Cat-dog companionship

A video of a newly moved in cat and pet dog’s adorable companionship has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Instagram by the owner Alyssa Lauren, the video has been captioned, “Our newest family member, Baymax” which shows a golden retriever canine’s fondness of the black Persian cat named Baymax as the two cuddled on the sofa affectionately.

Auto rickshaw with built-in soap, water dispenser

Indian business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared the video of the autorickshaw on Twitter which has since garnered nearly 60,000 views and over 3,300 likes. In the video, one can see an autorickshaw parked near a road and when a passenger approaches, the driver points towards the tap and requests him to wash his hands before boarding. The man then washes his hands with liquid soap and water and then boards the rickshaw.

Medic mother reuniting with children

A healthcare worker from the UK, who had been self-isolating away from her family as she worked on the frontline of coronavirus crisis, reunited with her daughters after nine weeks. A video shared on Twitter showed Suzi Vaughan surprising her ecstatic daughters upon her return. The short clip of the mother reuniting with her daughters has left several social media users teary-eyed.

Just in case you missed it. Here’s the girls being reunited with Mummy after 9 weeks of being away so she could help save lives. Please feel free to share x pic.twitter.com/KhPGNAqwD8 — Charlotte Savage  (@Lottsoflove21) June 2, 2020

Quarantine centre opts for music

A video recently surfaced on social media showing people at a quarantine centre in Bihar dancing to music while also following social distancing guidelines. In the video posted, people can be seen assembled in the common ground of Juafar Quarantine centre in Siwan. A person can be seen guiding everyone while the rest were following the directions on the song ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ from Border playing in the background.

