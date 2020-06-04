Good News: From Mumbai's Crimson Sky To 'hero Shopper', Best Stories Spreading Positivity

With the pandemic taking a toll on the lives of people, and due to the onslaught of sad news, many have been left feeling overwhelmed with the negativity. As the disturbing updates sometimes have a tendency to linger longer, the Good News can have tremendous benefits on the overall mood by infusing the positive vibes. Engaging with the "encouraging" and "happy" updates not only gives hope amid the hardships but can also prove to be morale booster during the gloom-and-doom driven atmosphere. Therefore, here's a compilation of some “feel-good news” to add some positive hue to the day.

Cyclone Nisarga leaves Mumbaikers with crimson sky

Now that Mumbai has escaped Cyclone Nisarga which made downfall around 12pm on June 3, the residents flooded Twitter with photos of the magnificent sunset and are calling it the “post-cyclone glow”. The cyclone hit the Maharashtra coast with the speed up to 120 kilometres per hour but the residents were relieved as the damage was limited only to the uprooting of trees in the affected area. Twitter users posted breathtaking views from their apartments in the metropolitan city marking the “sigh of relief”, including Business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

A friend sent me this view of the post-#Nisarga sky from his window... The heavens too, seem to be heaving a sigh of relief.. pic.twitter.com/5i7zdxfbaL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 3, 2020

Cyclone Nisarga leaves Mumbai with cleanest air

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Mumbai, Maharashtra at around 1 pm on June 3. The city’s first cyclone since 1891, reportedly stayed there for three hours before moving northwards towards the state of Madhya Pradesh. However, the disastrous cyclone had what experts are now referring as a silver lining to it -the storm has left Mumbaikars the cleanest air to breathe in.

A recently published report states that the cyclone brought high-speed winds and washed away particulate matter (PM ) leaving behind clean air for the resident on June 3. Meanwhile, the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) reported that air quality index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 22- which is categorised as good air quality.

Panda cub joyfully plays with mother in Berlin Zoo

Pandas have never failed to win people's hearts, especially when it comes to their miniature versions. Recently, an adorable clip of a baby panda adorably playing with its mother has left netizens in awe. The clip was posted on Facebook by the Berlin zoo to celebrate the adorable cubs of Germany's only panda, Meng Meng.

Read: Good News: Minnesota Residents Donate Tons Of Food To School Amid Violent Protests

Read: Good News: 99-year-old Woman Provides Food For Migrant Workers In Mumbai

Indian-American man provides shelter to protesters inside his home

An Indian-American man named Rahul Dubey is being hailed as a hero after he opened his doors for protesters to come inside his home in Washington following clashes between demonstrators and police. According to reports, Dubey let in around 70-80 people inside his home on the night of June 1, fed them, and let them stay until the curfew ended 6 am the next morning. Some of the protesters took to social media to shower praises on Rahul for letting them inside his home to take shelter.

I want his name in the mf history books!!! Mr. Rahul Dubey pic.twitter.com/cid5W87H1Z — Salina🧜🏼‍♀️💕 (@SalinaLuve) June 4, 2020

Video: ’Hero Shopper’ smashes car window to rescue dog trapped inside

A video of a ‘hero shopper’ saving a dog, who was stuck in a car in the ‘baking heat’ for at least 30 minutes, has surfaced on the internet. The incident took place at the car parking area of a supermarket store in Swansea, Wales. In the video, one can see a man smashing the window of the car in scorching heat in a bid to rescue the trapped dog.

Read: Good News: Five Uplifting Stories To Help You Beat COVID-19 Blues

Read: Good News: From Medic Reuniting With Kids To Llama Joining Protest, Read Positive Stories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.