Good News: Five Stories That Will 'make You Happy' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to rock the world, the news mostly consists of spiking death toll, infections, potential vaccines, and its impact on the global economy. Google trends have even revealed that there has been an increase in searches of “good news” while the world is battling with a pandemic that has taken thousands of lives and infected more than a million. Fortunately, since major countries have issued partial or full lockdown, the spare time in the hands of internet users has given birth to a whole new set of “heartwarming” news or what the netizens call “wholesome content”.

Strangers chat across buildings

The picture of a budding friendship between two strangers has been doing rounds on social media. It has inspired people all over the world and teaches how to make friends while maintaining social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread. The picture was shared on the subreddit ‘humans being bros’. It shows the interaction taking place between two strangers amid the lockdown.

Dog and cat sharing a couch

In the 12-second-long video clip, a cat can be seen resting peacefully on a couch, when the dog looking for a place to rest, interrupts former’s sleep. The dog gently climbs on the couch, on looking at the cat sleep and decides to snuggle against it. The whole act takes a turn when the cat wakes up and stares at the dog searching for a place to sit. Even though it seems shocked initially, but interestingly, it does not chase the dog away. Further, into the video, the dog sits at the end of the pillow, snuggling just behind the cat, who keeps on looking, shocked but does not seem to mind sharing a little place with its friend.

5-year-old writes letter to 93-year-old neighbour

A 5-year-old concerned girl wrote a heartfelt letter to her 93-year-old neighbour reminding the elderly man that he was not alone in these dark times. The little girl even sent him a painting of a rainbow that she drew herself. The 93-year-old, who was left pleased with the letter, wrote back a heartwarming letter to the kid and reminds her of the bad situation due to coronavirus and advised to follow the rules and stay isolated in order to overcome the pandemic. He further praised the drawing informed her that he would put it up on his window for the public to see.

My Grandad is 93 and currently in isolation of course - but is in very good health ☺️ - and he has recieved the most beautiful letter from his 5 year old neighbor and he wrote back to her 😢❤

Just please read, it should make you smile.🌼 pic.twitter.com/VPXkQgxXOh — LMS 🐾 (@hey_im_ginger) April 6, 2020

Teenage pilot delivers medical supplies

A 16-year-old boy from the United States is using his flying skills to deliver emergency medical equipment to hospitals in rural areas. According to reports, TJ Kim, who is a high school student in Maryland, brought medical supplies, including gloves, face masks, gowns, hand sanitizers, shoe covers, protective eyewear to small hospitals during his flying lessons. The sophomore's first delivery was on March 27, when he delivered medical supplies to a 25-bed hospital in Luray, Virginia. According to media reports, the staff was grateful to Kim for bringing emergency medical equipment to a rural hospital at a time when most people are busy donating to big city hospitals.

Coronavirus song by Indo-Western band

An Indo-Western fusion band, Swaraag, released a song on YouTube, titled ‘Ja Ja Re Corona virus’. The two-minute song has a Rajasthani folk touch to it and has been shot at home. As per reports, the singer in the video is Asif Khan and along with him Seif Ali Khan is on the tabla, Idris Khan plays the guitar and a little boy, Zishan supports it with vocals. The caption of the video even urged citizens to stay home.

The caption read, “Ja Ja Re Corona Virus, India mein koni tharo kaam re. Stay Home Stay Safe. Apna or apne pariwar ka dhyan rakhe. Ye waqt bhi guzar jayega”.

