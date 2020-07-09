Protestor Gets Into Push-up Match With Police Officer In Mexico, Netizens Cheer The Spirit

In a video that is quickly going viral, a protestor can be seen having a push-up match with a police officer. According to reports, gym trainers in Mexico City are protesting against the coronavirus lockdown and want gyms to be reopened. The video happens to from the protest grounds.

In a video that was uploaded on Twitter, two men can be seen facing each other and doing pushups on the side of the road. One person appears to be in civilian clothes while the other is in police uniform. In the video, as the two men have their match, both protestors and other officers can be seen in the background cheering them on. Take a look at the video below.

A police man challenges a protester (a gym trainer) to a pushups match



In Mexico City a group of gym trainers were protesting to have gyms reopened.... a police man comes up with this challenge aaaaaanddddd..... pic.twitter.com/Coutz0wch7 — Sagar Singh Kalsi (@sagar_kalsi) July 4, 2020

Near the end of the video, the protestor is the first to stop and get up while the officer can be seen continuing with the push-ups as those around give the two a round of applause. The video that was uploaded on July 4 has already been viewed at least 316 thousand times and has over 20 thousand likes and over 5,000 retweets. Take a look at some of the comments by netizens below.

Let us have this in India 😂 — The Suddenness 🚀 (@rpratapreddys) July 4, 2020

The way gym trainer started clapping on standing up.. this is how challenge should be taken — shrink (@shrink_akhil) July 4, 2020

One leg push ups. Cop bravo — Savinder Dedha Gurjjar (@DedhaGurjjar) July 4, 2020

Respect — Anubhav Sinha (@vagrantkid) July 4, 2020

So awesome!! — Arun Jain (@ArunJai19017791) July 4, 2020

According to the John Hopkins coronavirus resource Centre, Mexico has reported 268,008 positive cases and has recorded a death toll of 32,014. The COVID-19 pandemic that began in China late last year has infected 11,896,251 people worldwide and the global death toll is currently at 545,618.

