Good News: Five Uplifting Stories To Help You Beat COVID-19 Blues

With the onslaught of several conflict-ridden stories and the tally of the casualties from the coronavirus pandemic, breaking news updates can have an overwhelming impact on the mood and emotional wellbeing at times, creating an environment of panic. While the disturbing updates do have a tendency to linger longer, the Good News can also have tremendous benefits on the overall mood and health by infusing some positive vibes. Engaging with the "encouraging" and "happy" updates not only gives hope amid the hardships but can also prove to be morale booster during the gloom-and-doom driven atmosphere. Therefore, here's a compilation of some “feel-good news” to add some positive hue to the day.

9-year-old boy with Cerebral Palsy walks 42kms and raises £91,700 for charity

A nine-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and autism, Tobias Weller completed a marathon challenge during the lockdown and has raised £91,719, three times the initial target of £30,000. Nicknamed as Captain Tobias, he can only walk with the help of crocodile walker but the entire crowd cheered for him as he finished walking 42 kilometres in 70 days to raise money for his “two favourite charities”, Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Paces School.

He's done it! 💛💙 26.2 miles, 750 metres at a time, more than £43,000 raised! Congratulations @CaptainTobias9, you are amazing!!! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/WJy1YD9P1U — Sheffield Children's (@SheffChildrens) May 31, 2020

Stella, the dog wins employee of the month award

A video of an online sensation dog named Stella chosen as the ‘employee of the month’ by her human’s office Asbury Park Press has amused the internet. The nomination comes as the furry companion has boosted the morale of his owner amid the challenging work from the home situation by donning the hat of the “best co-worker". Shared by his “human pal” Mike Devis on Twitter, the post features the honorary titles the canine won about the third time in a row with several awards on display for the audience.

Some personal news: I’m very excited to announce that my best friend, Stella the Dog, has been named Employee of the Month at the Old Bridge bureau of the @AsburyParkPress for an unprecedented third month in a row. pic.twitter.com/ffgtvuXVcG — Mike Davis (@byMikeDavis) June 1, 2020

Dog holding ‘Black Lives Matter’ placard

Amid the anti-racism demonstrations in the United States, a dog was filmed at one of the protest sites and the video has taken the internet by storm. In the short clip, one can see a golden retriever holding a ‘Black lives matter’ placard in his mouth as he marched with protesters. The video shared by a Twitter user has now collected over eight million views and even invoked mixed reactions from viewers.

First time I've seen this pic.twitter.com/FkqJxRtmDa — Nick Swartsell (@nswartsell) May 31, 2020

Read: Good News: From Elephant Saving Its Infant To Minnesota Residents Donate Tons Of Food

Read: Good News: 12-year-old Uses Her Savings To Buy Air-tickets For Migrant Workers

Video of puppies listening to bedtime stories from a stuffed toy wins internet

A cute video of golden retriever puppies listening to the bedtime stories by Dalton, the plush toy dinosaur has mesmerized the internet. Shared on Twitter by the page named “We rate dogs'', the 26-second footage has amassed over 4.6 million views. The adorable clip features a litter of attentive puppies seated in a group on a bed tuned into the stories narrated by the purple coloured and green horned dinosaur toy who is seen holding a book.

Golden retriever puppies comforted by a talking dinosaur. Happy Friday. pic.twitter.com/NcXP7w6ev1 — Tim Perzyk (@tperzyk) April 24, 2020

Canada: Rare Humpback Whale spotted

A sighting of a rare humpback whale in Montreal, Canada that reached by way of the St. Lawrence River has shocked the authorities and the Canadian people. The whale was spotted underneath the Pont de Québec, earlier this week, swimming upstream as its video was shot and shared online. In first-ever, the unusual mammal was spotted near the Jacques-Cartier Bridge with its fins upward, swimming in the river.

The humpback #whale seen in the St.Lawrence River is now nearby Sorel, getting closer to Mtl... remember to keep your distance from the whale and report your observation 1 877 722-5346 @GREMM_ pic.twitter.com/j5oHxV1BHD — Veronique Nolet (@VeroniqueNolet) May 29, 2020

Read: Good News Today: Residents Give Food To Flood Victims, Kid Organises Prom For Babysitter

Read: Good News: 99-year-old Woman Provides Food For Migrant Workers In Mumbai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.