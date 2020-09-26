Good News: From Visually Challenged Dog Getting A Seeing Eye Pup, To Facebook's New Deal

With the onslaught of COVID-19 cases and the surge in deaths toll amid the global pandemic, the updates might sometimes prove to be overwhelming and distressing for the emotional wellbeing. However, despite these challenging times, some encouraging events offer hope and can still make the day impactful. So, here's the day's wrap of all the positive stories from today that may lighten up the mood, spread positivity, and combat the effect of the tragic events.

Visually challenged Golden Retriever befriends puppy

Tao, a ten-year-old golden retriever had to get both his eyes removed in early 2019 when he was diagnosed with glaucoma. However, this did not come in his way of leading a normal life as his owner, Melanie, got him a new friend to get his way through life. Melanie got Tao another puppy, named Oko. According to the reports by tanksgoodnews, Melanie said, Tao has adapted well and is very well trained and he listens to all her commands. She added that he does everything that they used to do before he was diagnosed with glaucoma. It has just been two months and Tao and Oko have become best friends already. Melanie has created an Instagram handle for the best friends and netizens just cannot get enough of it.

Facemasks can reduce COVID-19 severity

A new academic research has found that the universal use of the protective face covering will not only provide immunity against the novel coronavirus but will also reduce the severity of the illness in case of pathogen’s contraction. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on September 25 said that the use of face masks by the majority population ensures that a greater proportion of new infections are asymptomatic. The wearer of the mask can reduce the impact of the coronavirus, and the overall impact of the COIVD-19 disease by controlling the infectious dose and filtering out the coronavirus loaded aerosols. Scientists in the new research suggest that this could mean that the large-scale mask-wearing by the population might ensure a higher proportion of asymptomatic Covid-19 infections.

Nagpur Police’s hilarious #couplechallenge post

A witty post by the Nagpur police related to the trending #couplechallenge has caught the attention of the internet. The cops shared the image of the “best couple these days”, winning the popular couple challenge league with their comical response in the online audience’s favourite trend these days. In a post on its official handle on September 25, Nagpur police department, in the likeliness of a dating app found that one everlasting partner for all. Conjoining images of an individual and a protective mask on a black creative with red and pink hearts, the department wrote, “It’s a match”, adding, “You and Mask have liked each other.”

NASA’s $23 MN space toilet launch

NASA announced the launch of its new space toilet worth $23 million for the future Martian or missions to the moon. In an official press release, the space agency said that it was setting up a Universal Waste Management System (UWMS) on the International Space Station (ISS) by September 29 on the Northrop Grumman's 14th contract resupply mission. Additionally, NASA revealed that it will install one more UWMS unit for astronauts that go on a 10-day mission on the moon to the Orion aboard the Artemis II flight test.

“How do astronauts go to the bathroom in space? The most basic human biological processes become challenging off-planet due in part to the lack of gravity,” NASA wrote in the press release. The space agency designed the unit in a way that it can be easily installed in the spacecraft and life support systems. UWMS’s regenerative system will recycle the pre-treated urine into the water for further use, or could simply be stored for disposal during the shorter missions.

On Sept. 29, we're launching science to the @Space_Station from @NASA_Wallops! Head to @Reddit today to ask experts about:



🚽 12pm ET, r/space: Space toilet

🌱 3pm ET, r/gardening: Space-grown radishes

🎥 5pm ET, r/filmmakers: VR camera for spacewalkshttps://t.co/EohrQW4q56 pic.twitter.com/U3oh8KOqY0 — NASA (@NASA) September 25, 2020

Apple waives App Store fee for Facebook online events

Facebook announced that in a deal that it struck with Apple, the company decided to temporarily halt the 30 percent cut of the total revenue from paid events amid the coronavirus pandemic. This would help the financially hit performers to earn money as the social media platform would be able to give some businesses a reprieve from paying a 30 percent commission. The deal strikes off Apple’s App Store commission for the social media giant for mobile apps offering paid online events, Facebook said in a statement.

New Insights on Small Businesses and Consumer Use of Digital Tools https://t.co/hL4pe2uvfp — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) September 17, 2020

