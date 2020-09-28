Good News: Elderly Man Teaches Kids For Free; COVID Patients Dance In Hospital; And More

From the deadly coronavirus pandemic to the horrors of police brutality, the overload of negative information has taken a toll on several people. With the unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, the mental and physical challenges for millions across the world have only escalated with each month. Therefore, in a bid to lift the spirits, here’s a compilation of ‘Good news’ stories that are blissful and can brighten the day amid the challenging times.

Elderly man teaches children for free

An aged man from Odisha is being hailed as the ‘real hero’ as he has been teaching children under a tree without charging a single penny for over 75 years. According to ANI, Nanda Prasty, who hails from Bartanda village, has been educating young kids from the Jajpur district. He not only teaches children but also the elderly at night.

Odisha: An aged man in Jajpur teaches children under a tree for free.



Bartanda sarpanch says, "He has been teaching from the last 75 yrs. Refuses any support from govt as it's his passion. But we've decided to build a facility where he can teach children in comfort." (26.09.20) pic.twitter.com/kSYOAkFvss — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

Nagaland sculptor designs miniature landscape from wood

A sculptor’s miniature landscape model designed on the table like a still from the Gulliver’s Travel book has marvelled the watchers. In a post shared by news agency ANI, a Nagaland based sculptor Ningwon Zingkhai has recreated a panoramic village scene on his wooden table with intricate details such as huts, hills, bridges, and a mesmeric waterfall. The resident of the Ukhrul district said that it took him nearly a year to set miniature village masterpiece on his glass dining tabletop. Otherwise, into clay pottery, the artist used his skill into moulding clay and using chips from woodblock at his Darogojan home, located on the outskirts of Dimapur town.

Nagaland: A sculptor Ningwon Zingkhai has carved a table out of a block of wood, depicting a landscape with a waterfall, bridge & huts under the glass top of the table.



Ningwon says, "It took me over a year to make this table. I have spent about Rs 1.70 lakhs to make it." pic.twitter.com/r5WwwwLgWO — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

COVID patients dance to cheer woman who missed nikah after testing positive

The unprecedented coronavirus pandemic has affected the marriage plans of several people and in one such incident, a woman from Kerala couldn’t attend her own nikah ceremony after testing positive for the infection. Even though the bride tested COVID positive, her family still decided to go ahead with the wedding. While she was quarantined at a COVID care centre in Mattanchery, Ernakulam, the inmates got together to spring a surprise for the woman.

Rare edition of Shakespeare’s last play found in Spain

A literature historian has found a 1634 edition of William Shakespeare’s last play The Two Noble Kinsmen, BBC reported. The rare document was discovered by a scholar named John Stone, who spotted the rare book while combing through the library of Royal Scots College (Real Colegio de Escoceses) situated in the Salamanca area in Spain. According to the BBC, the 386 old book was probably one of the first works by the late author to have been successfully reached Spain.

Shark in heart-shaped shoal wins Drone Photo Award

The winners of this year’s Drone Photo awards, which were given as a part of the Siena Award Festival, have been announced. Although there were hundreds of the entries made from across the world, one particular picture which shows a school of salmons surrounding a hungry shark swayed everybody. The photograph was selected as the overall best photo from entries in nine categories - including nature, sports and urban architecture and Australian photographer Jim Picôt who captured the beautiful aerial shot was rewarded.

2020 Drone Awards Winners Announced!! Congrats to Photo of the Year honoree, Jim Picôt of Australia with "Love Heart of Nature!" Congrats to all of our talented participants. See all winning images and artist bios at the contest gallery page here: https://t.co/j5AgbPzHKM pic.twitter.com/lf2AUEY8hs — Siena Awards (@SIPAContest) September 22, 2020

