Video Of Medic Mother Reuniting With Daughters After Nine Weeks Leaves Netizens Teary-eyed

A healthcare worker from the UK, who had been self-isolating away from her family as she worked on the frontline of coronavirus crisis, reunited with her daughters after nine weeks. A video shared on Twitter showed Suzi Vaughan surprising her ecstatic daughters upon her return. The short clip of the mother reuniting with her daughters has left several social media users teary-eyed.

In the video, one can see the 43-year-old sneaking up behind her daughters Hettie and Bella after opening more than two months away from them. According to an international media outlet, the girls had been staying with her sister Charlotte, who shared the ‘beautiful’ reunion on Twitter. While speaking to the media outlet, Vaughan said that she had been told that it was going to be for a minimum of a month, however, with the rapid spread of the deadly virus, nobody knew at the beginning of the outbreak how it was going to go.

Just in case you missed it. Here’s the girls being reunited with Mummy after 9 weeks of being away so she could help save lives. Please feel free to share x pic.twitter.com/KhPGNAqwD8 — Charlotte Savage  (@Lottsoflove21) June 2, 2020

READ: Good News: Five Uplifting Stories To Help You Beat COVID-19 Blues

Netizens call it ‘beautiful moment’

The video shared on June 2 has been viewed nearly 2.4 million times. With more than 121.000 likes, several internet users said that they ‘welled up’. One user said, “I’m am not crying I swear! Lol!”. Another added, “What a star that lady is....the kids reactions is great, I’m sure I’ve got something in my eyes”. “I welled up and I’m not ashamed to admit it.... beautiful moment.... I really do hope these frontline workers get rewarded once this is over.. The sacrifices they have made for us is phenomenal,” added another.

Made me cry and that is so lovely. Stay safe and love to you all. ❤️❤️ — IamAdamLFC* (@IamAdamLFC) June 2, 2020

Someone's been chopping onions in here.

Hero. — DUCK MAGAZINE (@DUCKmagstoke) June 2, 2020

READ: Elon Musk's Break From Twitter Triggers Memes, Netizens Ask 'going To Mars?'

Wow. Suddenly got dusty in here and it’s gone in my eye. Amazing — Dave Harford (@dharford79) June 2, 2020

God bless you for the sacrifice you made. — OfficialTigersUltras (@Tigersultras) June 2, 2020

As per reports, Vaughan had been working as an operating department practitioner in an intensive care unit. The 43-year-old also spent her birthday away from her daughters. She reportedly said that it was a hard decision to make as she was worried of exposing her kids to the deadly virus. While discussing her future plans, she said that the family plans to spend the week catching up with each other before the girls return to school next week as the UK eases lockdown restrictions.

READ: Video Of Puppies Listening To Bedtime Stories From A Stuffed Toy Wins Internet

READ: Video Of Dog Holding ‘black Lives Matter’ Placard At US Protest Takes Internet By Storm

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.