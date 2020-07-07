Man Builds A Coffee Shop In His Backyard Within 3 Months; See Pics

As the coronavirus outbreak contagion continues to tighten its grip and major cities have been under lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. This has led to shutting down of local coffee shops or restaurants that public resorted for their occasional outings and ‘good times’ with friends and families. However, the gloomy situation of the global health crisis and its repercussions did not stop this dad from renovating the backyard of his house into a “best coffee shop ever”. Leaving thousands of internet users surprised but at the same time envy of the “luckiest daughter in the world” who shared the images of her father’s hard work.

In a series of tweets, a Twitter user with name @Juliannastrid shared several pictures of her dad’s project from the scratch to the ‘magnificent’ end which according to netizens radiates ‘only positive vibes’. Moreover, according to the viral post, the ‘coolest dad’ managed to build the entire space in three months of lockdown. Moreover, the internet user has also clarified that her father works as a ‘full-time’ contractor and the coffee shop in their house’s backyard was just a “side project”. Therefore, he worked only on weekends to build the shop and after his work by using the pieces that were “trash” from old jobs. Take a look at the outcome.

Did my dad really build a coffee shop in the backyard by himself within 3 months? Absolutely. pic.twitter.com/QywbkN7y0K — LIL SHAWTY (@Juliannastrid) June 22, 2020

Netizens left awestruck

The viral post has already garnered over 37k retweets and 302.6k likes and internet users left awestruck. From asking if they can visit the coffee shop to calling the ‘best ever’, many jokes about how the daughter is able to ‘live the dream’ of having own coffee shop for herself. One of the Twitter users also noted space completely matches the ‘required vibe’ amid the trying times of coronavirus outbreak where most people are confined only to their homes and are missing outings.

Moreover, the viral post has encouraged the father to create his own YouTube channel to put his construction projects. One netizen called the dad "national treasure". Many local coffee shops also replied to @Juliannastrid's post.

Where df y’all be finding these dads at ?? pic.twitter.com/bM8d8mlA9f — bianca ✨ (@lovely_jules2) June 23, 2020

Sis— ur dad is a national treasure. Protect him at all costs. This is phenomenal. — Travis R. Stephens (@TravisPharma) June 23, 2020

Good Lord! Does your dad make tutorials? 👀 — Josiah Kelevra (@josiahkelevra) June 22, 2020

Does he charge an extra $1 for soy or almond? — Ann Marie Lastrassi VEVO (@jackbea5) June 22, 2020

Ma’am where is this coffee shop located, I would love to try it — Grace - BLM (@GraceODeay) June 22, 2020

Seriously, I would be the best customer! — Marbygirl (@marbygirl) June 24, 2020

This is the dopest thing I’ve seen all day! — AmazngStace (@AmazngStace) June 22, 2020

Me looking at this wondering what its like to have a dad let alone a back yard coffee shop pic.twitter.com/0UsAqrYfsF — GanjaGang🌿 (@Debbyrocks_it) June 23, 2020

Your dad is seriously dedicated to the coffee craft 😍 We’d love to stock La Vida with a year’s worth of Coffee mate on the house! DM and we’ll make it happen. — Coffee mate (@Coffeemate) June 25, 2020

As coffee lovers ourselves, we're seriously impressed! 😍 However, we think that new coffee counter is looking a little bare 😉 We'd like to send over some biscuits for your next belVita Brew-mance! DM us so we can send some goodness your way! — belVita (@belVita) July 2, 2020

That's so cool! — Allie Romero (@QueenBeeAllie) June 25, 2020

