Good News: From Elephantine's Gait To Peacock Unfolding Its Feathers, Read 5 Best Stories

The coronavirus pandemic which originated last year has now spread to infect nearly 90 lakh people worldwide. In addition to that, demonstrations in the US, Hong Kong and Mali have not only spread fears in the minds of people but also psychological trauma. Meanwhile, there are also a lot of 'good things' happening around like European countries reopening their borders, people reuniting with there family and friends and not to forget people growing more empathetic towards other communities.

Also, there are people helping animals, animals enjoying their newfound freedom and law of nature acting its way out. So, here is a compilation of fantastic stories which are bound to make you smile.

Herd protects baby tusker

A video is now doing rounds on the internet wherein aa baby elephant can be seen running to greet a herd of elephants. In the video, that was shared by a Twitter handle 'HERD', a lone baby elephant apparently named Khanyisa runs towards a herd of stranger elephants to greet them in the morning and the protective response of the Jabulani herd and their welcoming nature is just 'beautiful' to watch. The video has garnered more than 1,500 views on Twitter since it was shared on June 10.

A stumble & a tumble as #babyelephant Khanyisa runs to greet the Jabulani herd in the morning. Their protective response is just beautiful. Even Somopane, an older bull picked up the pace!

See more soulful moments in our latest integration video:https://t.co/TkaBTHfzGe#Elephant pic.twitter.com/eEQcOdLfw5 — HERD (@HERD_Elephants) June 9, 2020

Man falls while trying to kick a stray dog

Karma can hit anyone at any time. This was proven true after a man’s move to hit a stray dog backfired. The CCTV camera footage of the road where it happened shows a man walking on the sidewalk. As he continues to walk, a stray dog appears in the frame. The man then tries to hit the barking dog, however, he misses the shot. He eventually loses his balance and falls to the ground.

Karma has no menu

It serves what one deserves🙏



Here it was instant..... pic.twitter.com/4brcZHz971 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 21, 2020

‘Yogi Squirrel’

On international yoga day, a clip of "yogi squirrel" has hit the internet. The short video starts by showing the posterior of a grey coloured squirrel which could be seen swiftly moving its tail up and down. As the rodent turns towards the camera, one could then see it rapidly inhaling and exhaling as if it is indulged in some kind of yoga. Meanwhile, Nanda, who shared it earlier today, in the caption asked users to “inhale blessings and exhale gratitude”.

Yogi from the Nature.#Internationalyogaday2020



Inhale blessings

Exhale gratitude🙏 pic.twitter.com/wvmpM44Sye — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 21, 2020

Elephantine's gait

A video shared by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda is going viral on Twitter, where an elephantine can be seen walking and impressing people with its amazing gait. In the video, the elephantine is walking with such an attitude that Susanta cannot stop himself but from comparing it with a catwalk. Either the catwalk is overrated. Or the elephantine gait is underrated," Susanta captioned the post. Netizens flooded the post with comments recognising the mighty animal's walk. One user even asked Susanta if he ever heard of gajgaamini, while another user explained the Sanskrit word and its relation with the post.

Either the cat walk is overrated..

Or the elephantine gait is underrated 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Oc9IThQWSD — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 20, 2020

Peacock unfold its weather

A magnificent video of a peacock unfolding its wings has left the internet stunned. The short clip shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen captures a fully grow peacock unfolding its vibrant, multicoloured wings as it continues to shake its body. In the 19-second video clip, one could see the multiple eye patterns in the wings clearly. The video was apparently shot a zoo wherein multiple peacocks and peahens were kept in captivity. Ramen who posted the clip on Twitter said that though it was an old video, it was worth seeing again and again.

Your wings already exist,

All you need to do is to fly,

Fly far away.. Fly very high..

You have wings.



Old Video but worth seeing again and again. #graceful #motivation (credits - unknown) pic.twitter.com/rSX5VRvxh3 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 20, 2020

