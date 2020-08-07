Good News: Man Rescues Cat Amid Rainfall; Woman Plays Piano Amid Blast; 5 Positive Stories

While the challenges of this year don’t seem to end, people are coping up ways to find the ‘gloom in the doom’ from viral social media posts and kind gestures. Since the beginning of this year, unforeseen circumstances of a pandemic, protests, natural disasters have fortunately also paved the way for several inspirational and uplifting incidents. There’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days while also facing the constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene.

To dial down on the ‘negativity’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as cheerful. From Mumbai man rescuing cat amid heavy rainfall to golden retriever greeting window cleaner, these are five best from today.

Mumbai man rescues cat amid heavy rainfall

Mumbai, which is currently witnessing worst rains and several areas of the city are flooded with water. There are many videos and photos floating on social media which show the misery of the city, but there is one good news that is bringing a smile on the faces of netizens. An animal lover who saved the life of a cat is getting appreciation on social media.

#WATCH A local in Wadala area of #Mumbai carries a kitten on his motorcycle after rescuing it, amid heavy rainfall in the city. He says, "I am taking the kitten home." pic.twitter.com/4qawgwJQzP — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Read - Good News: Mumbai Man Rescues Cat Amid Heavy Rainfall, Netizens Say 'humanity Prevails'

Golden retriever greets window cleaner

Dogs are one of the most social animals and testifying for the same is a video clip which shows a golden retriever greeting a window cleaner. It was shared on Instagram by page run in Dog’s own name Arnie Pawlmer and shares moments from the pooch's daily life. The brief video shows the pooch trying to befriend the window cleaner at the other side of the glass.

Read - Golden Retriever Greets Window Cleaner With Stuffed Toy; Video Melts Hearts

Sue the T-rex greets his penguin pals

An amusing video clip which features a ‘T-Rex’ greeting penguins is now doing rounds of the internet. The 20-second clip, which was shared by Field Museum on Twitter, shows a pseudo-dinosaur named Sue, sneaking out to greet his ‘penguin pals’ in the Shredd Aquarium.

SUE snuck out to say hi to @shedd_aquarium pen’ pals Darwin and Izzy. 🦖💙🐧 These dino descendants were a bit distracted by eating—an activity SUE loves and applauds. pic.twitter.com/m0BVNE7uRQ — Field Museum (@FieldMuseum) August 5, 2020

Read - Sue The T-rex Greets His Penguin Pals, Netizens Call It 'family Reunion' | Watch

Twitter hails Beirut woman who played piano in broken house

In this video, a woman is seen sitting in a damaged room with all broken furniture around after the devastating explosion takes place in Beirut. The woman can be seen calmly playing the piano while people inspect her house that has been damaged due to the horrific explosion. The music of the song Auld Lang Syne can be heard as it is played on the piano.

In Beirut, the explosion decimated nearly half the city.



An elderly woman's home was heavily damaged. In the middle of all the destruction, she stopped to do something most people wouldn't.



She played the piano.



Even in despair, there is beauty.pic.twitter.com/NRROIagnk8 — Goodable (@Goodable) August 5, 2020

Read - 'Inspiring': Twitter Hails Beirut Woman Who Played Piano In Broken House, Watch Video

Children caught hiding chicks in their pockets

The hilarious video of three Afghani children that is going viral on social media has left netizens in splits. The video shows three Afghani kids innocently carrying little chicken in their pockets. Uploaded on twitter by the username Qudsia Qanbary, the video has garnered 444K views.

جوجه مرغ دزدی توسط این جوجه‌ها😄😍 pic.twitter.com/p67XKDa2qF — Qudsia Qanbary ➐⁦ (@qudsia_qanbary) August 3, 2020

Read - Children Caught Hiding Chicks In Their Pockets, Their Cute Expressions Win Hearts; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.