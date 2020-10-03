Good News: Kid Sends Gift To Firefighters; Woman Rescues Deer; Read 5 Positive Stories

Amid the challenging times of the global pandemic, many have been feeling overwhelmed and engulfed with anxiety. While the death toll coverage and the rising caseload might set a gloom driven environment, some good news can certainly be uplifting and prove to be encouraging in these testing times. So here are some of the happy updates that not only give hope but can also prove to be a morale booster.

5-year-old Boy gifts Baby Yoda to firefighters

A 5-year-old boy, Carver Tinning and his grandmother from Oregon donated a toy version of Baby Yoda to a center for firefighters. On September 12, the toy was delivered along with a note that read, “Here is a friend for you in case you get lonely”. According to the reports by AP, since being delivered, the toy version of Baby Yoda has been to 4 wildfires.

The toy has also experienced a helicopter journey. Baby Yoda has also checked people’s temperatures for COVID-19 symptoms. Sasha Tinning, the grandmother who spotted the toy and then donated it to the firefighters said, “It’s a miracle how one small gesture can create a wave of kindness”. She added, “I turn around and this Baby Yoda is just looking right at me and he was a darn cute little fella. I said, ‘Hey, this looks neat, maybe we should take this to the firefighters”.

Woman rescues deer stuck in hammock

A heartwarming video has hit the internet, leaving the netizens in complete awe. Uploaded on Instagram handle ‘fuzzyfawnwildlife’, the video features a woman saving a deer who got stuck in a hammock. According to the caption of the video, the hammock got stuck very tightly on the deer’s antlers and the deer had to be given sedatives. The 4 minutes 39 seconds long IGTV begins with the deer struggling to free itself from the hammock. As the video progresses, we see a woman walk towards the deer and inject it. After the deer is sedated, the woman carries on with her rescue operation. According to the caption of the video, it was extremely difficult to free the deer.

Read: Good News: Grandson Puts Up Fight With Bull To Save Grandmother, Netizens Call Him 'hero'

Read: Good News: Kid Saves Granny From Bull; 'Double Moonbow' Delights People; 5 Amazing Stories

Puma with colourful ball wins internet

Breathtaking images of a puma with its new colourful basketball have flooded the internet and netizens cannot get enough of it. The images have been uploaded on Instagram handle thebigcatsanctuaryuk and they feature a puma cat named Yazhi and its new favourite toy. In an awe after watching the image, the netizens have made a remark saying, ‘cuteness overloaded’.

Spectacular Taj Mahal made with matchsticks

A 22-year-old artist designed a miniature Taj Mahal with almost 3 lakh matchsticks and broke a Guinness World Record previously set by Iran’s Messam Rahmani. A resident of the Ghurani area of Krishnanagar, Nadia district of West Bengal, Saheli Pal, had also designed a UNESCO logo using 1,36,951 matchsticks in 2013 and earned recognition, according to a PTI report. The matchstick Taj mahal emerged online earlier that flaunts a miniature sculpture designed with thousands of matchsticks installed on 6 feet by 4 feet board created by an MA English student at Calcutta University.

Percussionist's Ghatam video crosses 17 million views

A world’s renowned percussionist’s recent video footage acing the traditional percussion instrument ‘Ghatam’ of the South Indian Carnatic classical music tradition, has hugely impressed the internet. Excelling the beats on an ‘Earthen pot’ in Tishra Nadai musical gait, India’s acclaimed percussionist Ghatam Giridhar Udupa can be seen marvelling his audience playing the mesmeric rhythms on his idiophone. “Groove in Tishra Nadai,” the famous musician wrote in the caption of the clip he shared on his official Instagram handle that has now crossed 17 million views.

Read: Good News: From Visually Challenged Dog Getting A Seeing Eye Pup, To Facebook's New Deal

Read: Good News: Indore Girl Rides 300 Km To Treat Ailing Mother; Then Scores 87% In XII Exam

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.