Good News: Indore Girl Rides 300 Km To Treat Ailing Mother; Then Scores 87% In XII Exam

A student from Indore rode 300 km, with an ill mother on a scooter to avail medical assistance in Maharashtra, and later scored 87 percent in XIIth board exams. Indore division’s Shubhangi Patil came out in flying colours in her academics despite the struggles. The girl, after dropping her mother at her maternal house to be looked after, returned to Indore to appear for her exam. Her father, an Anganwadi worker by profession, succumbed to kidney failure in the year 2019, a TOI report confirmed.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Shibhangi’s mother’s health deteriorated. She was the only working woman in the family at the time and had to work hard to earn a livelihood. As her condition got worse, the two children, Shubhangi and her sister had no choice but to rush the mother to her maternal house during the lockdown. The children had Rs 500 left and having no other option left, had to seek assistance from her uncle. Therefore, the girl decided to ride her mother on a scooter across, to the state of Maharashtra.

The enthusiastic girl then returned and prepared for her examination in which she scored 87 percent, making her parents proud. Shubhangi aspires to become a tehsildar officer and wants to enroll in higher education. The girl received a grant of Rs 25, 000 under the government’s 1964 laptop scheme that she saved. She now wishes to use the funds judiciously for her higher education.

Boy cycles 75 km to reach exam center

In a similar inspiring incident, a 19-year-old boy had cycled 75 km for six hours to reach the JEE Main 2020 exam center. Diganta Mondal, from Gosaba in Sunderbans did not want to miss the exam due to the unavailability of the public transport and cycled instead, accompanied by his father, who is a carpenter by profession. Mondal and his father reached the centre located in Salt Lake Sector V after more than two hours of additional travel on public transport, according to a TOI report.

