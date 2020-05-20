Good News: Five Positive Stories Spreading Smiles Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

With the surge in coronavirus cases worldwide and stay-at-home orders in place to stem the novel coronavirus, some positive news can have an encouraging effect on the mood. Among several perpetually devastating, emotional, and heart-wrenching events taking place worldwide, here’s some positive news from the day that can prove to be invigorating amid challenging times to make your day.

Captain Moore to be awarded a knighthood

War Veteran Captain Tom Moore who raised almost £33 million for the UK's National Health Service (NHS) by taking laps of his backyard will be awarded a knighthood after a special nomination from Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The 100-year-old National hero was promoted to 'honorary colonel' on the eve of his birthday this year. As an honorary colonel, his official title will be 'Captain Sir Thomas Moore' under the Ministry of Defence protocol. The knighthood, which has been approved by the Queen, will be formally announced on Wednesday.

READ: Maharashtra: Bears Rescued From Well Using Ladder, Netizens Impressed

Migrants carry pets

This is a family of migrant worker. They are walking on the Mumbai Nasik Highway along with their belongings. So next time when you think to give up your pet whom you "loved like your own child" just remember this pic pic.twitter.com/RSlCdjOZEd — Navin Nadar (@navin_nadar) May 12, 2020

As migrants are heading back home on foot with their families and belongings, several images of them carrying their pets along have taken the internet by storm. While a few days ago, a photograph of a migrant carrying his two pets, a duck and a puppy, went viral, recently more images have emerged where the pet parents can be seen taking their pets along with them instead of abandoning them. Even though these migrants have a long road ahead, they refused to leave their ‘child-like’ pets behind. While several families, who can even afford to travel with their pets, chose to leave them behind, these migrants have been hailed on several social media platforms for not abandoning the ‘loved ones’ behind. Here are some of the trending tweets where the workers can be seen travelling with their pets.

READ: Prom On Wheels: High School Student Takes Party To Every Doorstep Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

Graduation ceremonies in US

As the COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the world and with the USA being the worst affected country, educational institutions have been compelled to shut down over the spread of the virus. With the health emergency and lockdown protocols in place, some of the annual traditions such as graduation ceremonies and High School Proms which require large gatherings are now impossible to attend amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, a high school student organised a unique initiative called 'prom on wheels' to let students have their share of fun in the high school tradition and not miss it out due to the virus outbreak.

Officials rescue bears

Amidst the two gloomy news of Corona & Amphan we are navigating here, this cheered my heart. Officials and staff from Salekasa Range, Gondia, Maharashtra rescued two bears that had fallen in wells.



All gratitude to these frontline green warriors🙏 pic.twitter.com/MSasvjFYUj — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 20, 2020

Forest officials and staff from Maharashtra's Gondia district are being lauded on social media after they successfully rescued two sloth bears that fell into an open well in Salekasa range. According to reports, the four-hour-long rescue operation resulted in the bears successfully coming out of the well before being released in the wild. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a glimpse of the rescue operation where a bear can be seen climbing out of the well using a ladder.

READ: Migrants Heading Home With Their Pets Leave Netizens Overwhelmed, See Pics

Youngest owner of the Internet's Coronavirus tracker

17-year-old high schooler Avi Schiffman is currently the owner of the Internet's most visited Coronavirus trackers in the world. Speaking to a news portal, Avi Schiffman revealed that this coronavirus tracker was now taking up 100% of his free time. Moreover, this 17-year-old owner of the world's largest Coronavirus tracker has rejected $8 million and has refused to include ads in his website to preserve its UI.

READ: 100-year-old Captain Tom Moore To Be Knighted After Raising £32m For UK's NHS Amid Covid

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.