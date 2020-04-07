The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Good News: Washington Joins ‘bear Hunt’ Game To Keep Kids Entertained Amid Lockdown

What’s Viral

Amid the lockdown where the parents are trying to keep their children entertained, the 'Bear Hunt Game' is gaining much popularity among the DC kids and parents

Written By Prachi Arya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Good News: Global teddy bear hunt gains popularity in DC kids and parents

Amid the lockdown where the parents are trying to keep their children entertained, the 'Bear Hunt Game' is gaining much popularity among the children and parents, so much so that it has reached the US capital. As a part of the game, children can be seen hunting for bears in their neighborhood. These bears are not the ferocious ones, but stuffed animal toys which can be seen finding its place at every window sill.

Game gains popularity in US

With schools shut down and the vast majority of Americans ordered to stay at home, a rare walk of children with family is getting much funny than those old usual ones. Just like other countries where the game has been liked by all, several cities and towns across America are also keeping their children busy and have created a sense of curiosity in their minds regarding the game under coronavirus lockdown.

Read: COVID-19: Teddy Bear Hunt Keeps Kids Happily Distracted Amid Lockdown

Read: New Zealand Embraces Teddies To Help Make Lockdown Bear-able

A 32-year-old Rachel who was seen hunting for teddy bears while on a walk with her eight-month-old daughter reportedly said that it is very difficult for parents to come up with some stuff for the kids to do especially during this time where one cannot step out of the house for play areas.

This game of spotting stuffed teddy bears at the window sills of the neighborhood gained momentum about two weeks ago in Washington. Several community email networks even have maps placed on the road to guide parents and children where to search for a bear in the neighborhood.  Keeping up that playful spirit, the children seem to get satisfied after spotting two or three in a single house.

This game eventually started from the UK, where the residents to keep their children engrossed and busy started this game. The game is inspired by Michael Rosen's book We Are Going On the Bear Hunt". Now the rules of the game are very simple; children while going on a walk with their family or parents have to spot the teddy bears in their vicinity. This game has found its popularity in other countries like the Netherland, New Zealand, where even Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reportedly had put one in the window of her family home in Wellington.

Several people shared pictures of the teddy bears being placed on their windows and their children who were eagerly seen participating in the game amid the lockdown from the outbreak. One of the users shared a picture where she can be seen walking with her little daughter and suddenly they spotted a bear on a window in the neighborhood. While there are some who confused it with easter egg hunting.

Read: Father Tears Up Hearing Late Son's Heartbeat In Teddy Gifted By Transplant Recipient

Read: Australia: Koala Hugs A Teddy Bear That Looks Just Like Its Mother, Watch Video

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rajasthan
RAJASTHAN'S 'BHILWARA MODEL'
COVID-19
EXTEND LOCKDOWN IF NEED ARISES: MP
Lockdown
MODI GOVT PLANS 2 COVID STRATEGIES
Sensex
SENSEX GAINS 2476 POINTS, NIFTY UP
Coronavirus
SHOPS TO REMAIN OPEN ON ODD-EVEN
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA URGES DHARAVI LOCKDOWN