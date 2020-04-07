Good News: Washington Joins ‘bear Hunt’ Game To Keep Kids Entertained Amid Lockdown

Amid the lockdown where the parents are trying to keep their children entertained, the 'Bear Hunt Game' is gaining much popularity among the children and parents, so much so that it has reached the US capital. As a part of the game, children can be seen hunting for bears in their neighborhood. These bears are not the ferocious ones, but stuffed animal toys which can be seen finding its place at every window sill.

Game gains popularity in US

With schools shut down and the vast majority of Americans ordered to stay at home, a rare walk of children with family is getting much funny than those old usual ones. Just like other countries where the game has been liked by all, several cities and towns across America are also keeping their children busy and have created a sense of curiosity in their minds regarding the game under coronavirus lockdown.

A 32-year-old Rachel who was seen hunting for teddy bears while on a walk with her eight-month-old daughter reportedly said that it is very difficult for parents to come up with some stuff for the kids to do especially during this time where one cannot step out of the house for play areas.

Mrs. Nelson’s windows are ready! A Bear for the Bear Hunt and Easter Eggs for the Egg Hunt! Honk as you drive by to hunt! Maybe I will get to see you! 202 West 5th in Washington. pic.twitter.com/AQYYE8Ss8f — USD108Tigers (@Usd108T) April 3, 2020

This game of spotting stuffed teddy bears at the window sills of the neighborhood gained momentum about two weeks ago in Washington. Several community email networks even have maps placed on the road to guide parents and children where to search for a bear in the neighborhood. Keeping up that playful spirit, the children seem to get satisfied after spotting two or three in a single house.

Loved how our neighhood In Washington ,NC created a bear hunt for our kiddos! Enjoyed @ehouston_teachk and Olivia today hunting for bears! #CPSproud I challenge others to do the same. pic.twitter.com/CUo6UJF6ND — Alicia Vosburgh (@vosburghalicia) March 27, 2020

Man, I messed up so badly during the Bear game during the @Roblox Easter Egg Hunt... I glitched it so badly on accident... — APRIL SHOWERS BRING MAY FLOWERS🌼🌞 🀄⚡ 💧☔⛅ (@brenden_dobbs) April 7, 2020

Join the bear hunt by putting a teddy bear in a window! This sweet and silly game is being played by families around the world and in all 50 states to comfort and entertain children during the current quarantine. Let… https://t.co/FjBzRvcEgK — Kardboard (@KardboardKids) April 6, 2020

This game eventually started from the UK, where the residents to keep their children engrossed and busy started this game. The game is inspired by Michael Rosen's book We Are Going On the Bear Hunt". Now the rules of the game are very simple; children while going on a walk with their family or parents have to spot the teddy bears in their vicinity. This game has found its popularity in other countries like the Netherland, New Zealand, where even Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reportedly had put one in the window of her family home in Wellington.

Kids in Milborne Port and now adding to their rainbows with Teddy Bears in the window, as part of ‘Hunt the Teddy’ game. Why not join them, as I have - well it’s a reindeer and not a teddy, but as long as it makes people smile 😊#hunttheteddy pic.twitter.com/AqItZRHVDO — Robert Ford (@bob_folkroots) April 5, 2020

A nice quiet game of chess for Rocky and I today. Keep safe everyone. #StayHomeSaveLives #bearhunt pic.twitter.com/MkXhSkvgMq — Moose_Squirrel (@MooseSquirrel11) April 5, 2020

Several people shared pictures of the teddy bears being placed on their windows and their children who were eagerly seen participating in the game amid the lockdown from the outbreak. One of the users shared a picture where she can be seen walking with her little daughter and suddenly they spotted a bear on a window in the neighborhood. While there are some who confused it with easter egg hunting.

