Father Tears Up Hearing Late Son's Heartbeat In Teddy Gifted By Transplant Recipient

Losing a child can be one of the most tragic and difficult moments in a parent's life. One father, who lost his son, decided to help several other people by donating his son's organs to those in need. A video of this father getting a special gift from the recipient of his son's heart has now gone viral on social media. Though this video was originally shared online on February 11, 2020, it became a viral sensation after it was reposted by the popular basketball player Rex Chapman.

Touching video of father getting a gift from the recipient of his son's heart

Last year, this man lost his 16-yr old son in a car wreck. He decided to donate his son’s organs, including his heart.



This month the heart recipient sent Dad a surprise gift - a teddy bear with a recording of his son's heartbeat.



Wait for it...💪❤️🌎pic.twitter.com/fXs5sm2qEn — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 13, 2020

Above is the video that was shared online by former Basketball player Rex Chapman, on March 13, 2020. The man in the video lost his 16-year-old son in a car crash back in 2019. He then decided to donate his son's organs.

Back in February this year, the man received a heartwarming gift from the recipient of his son's heart. The heart recipient sent the father a teddy bear. It was no ordinary teddy bear though, as when the father brought the bear close to his ear, he could hear the recording of his departed son's heartbeat.

In a truly touching moment, the father breaks down into tears as the camera fades to black. This touching video on Rex Chapman's Twitter page already has over 183.5k likes. It has also been retweeted over 42k times.

